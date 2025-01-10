How to sign up for Elden Ring Nightreign network test beta

Elden Ring’s Neightreign network test has arrived. Ahead of a test period throughout February, players can sign up on specific systems to try the game before launch.

This will likely be the only time to test the game before its official release in 2025, so if you want to get ahead of the curve and sign up for the beta network test, we have you covered with all the important dates, times, and links you need.

How to join the Elden Ring Neightreign beta

The network test sessions will be held at the following timings.

— ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) January 10, 2025

You can sign up for the Elden Ring Neightreign network test over on Bandai Namco’s official website. Registration opens at 8am CT/2pm GMT on Jan. 10, with no end date currently set. The network test itself starts Feb. 14 till Feb. 17, with the beta being live for different three-hour intervals throughout each day. The full list of times includes:

Date CT time GMT time Feb. 14, 2025 5am to 8am CT 11am to 2pm GMT Feb. 14, 2025 10pm (Feb. 14) to 1am (Feb. 15) CT Feb. 15, 2025 3am to 6am GMT Feb. 15, 2025 1pm to 4pm CT 7pm to 10pm GMT Feb. 16, 2025 5am to 8am CT 11am to 2pm GMT Feb. 17. 2025 10pm (Feb. 16) to 1am (Feb. 17) CT 3am to 6am GMT

The test is only available on Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, so anyone wanting to try the game on PC or older systems won’t be able to participate this time. Signing up for the network test doesn’t guarantee access. Bandai will select a few members to participate.

As the game is an online co-op, it would be great if you and your friends could get into the network test at the same time to try it out. Teams of three need to take off the world and tackle its bosses, but full details on what type of content players can take part in, the classes available, and the bosses you can fight are still unannounced at this time.

Equally, most of the gameplay loop and how the game plays outside of having typical Elden Ring-like creatures and gameplay mechanics is unknown. So this is the first real taste anyone will have to try the game and get a glimpse of how the final product might look in the future.

