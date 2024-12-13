Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Elden Ring: Nightreign showcase.
Screenshot via The Game Awards 2024 & FromSoft
Category:
Elden Ring

Elden Ring is far from over with a new multiplayer game on the way

Gather your friends.
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
|

Published: Dec 12, 2024 09:09 pm

The Game Awards 2024 had no shortage of amazing announcements, but for fans of Elden Ring, the show delivered something truly unexpected: Elden Ring: Nightreign.

Recommended Videos

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have officially unveiled this standalone multiplayer spin-off, set to launch in 2025 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It’s a new chapter in the Elden Ring universe, but this time, you won’t be exploring its horrors alone.

Unlike its predecessor, Nightreign focuses on cooperative gameplay, letting you team up with two other players to tackle a parallel version of the Lands Between. Specifically, the game takes place in a reimagined Limgrave, but there’s a twist—each session will shuffle enemy placements and structures, keeping every playthrough fresh. It’s a departure from the lone Tarnished experience, but one that promises just as much intensity and dread.

A Tarnished and his companion bird in Elden Ring: Nightreign.
It’s time to fly! Screenshot via The Game Awards 2024 & FromSoft

The reveal trailer teased plenty of exciting new features, like the ability to glide with animals (a mechanic that looks equal parts bizarre and brilliant), and it also showcased the return of familiar faces, including Melina. The spotlight, of course, is on the game’s brutal bosses and atmospheric world design. True to FromSoftware’s style, Nightreign looks to keep players on their toes, with beautiful and treacherous environments and ever-shifting challenges adding an extra layer of unpredictability.

You can already see how Nightreign stands apart from the core Elden Ring experience. While the original thrived on its sprawling open-world exploration and solitary sense of adventure, this spin-off feels like a celebration of camaraderie. It’s a chance to suffer and succeed alongside friends—because let’s be honest, who wouldn’t want someone to share the pain of being repeatedly squashed by a gargantuan knight?

Defending a friend in Elden Ring: Nightreign.
Get ready to defend each other. Screenshot via The Game Awards 2024 & FromSoft

With Nightreign, FromSoftware is boldly stepping into new territory, combining its signature dark fantasy vibes with co-op-focused gameplay. Whether you’re an experienced Tarnished or a newcomer whose friends won’t stop hounding them to play, 2025 can’t come soon enough. One thing’s certain: the Elden Ring journey is far from over, and it’s about to get a lot more chaotic—together.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton has been a freelancer for over 7 years, and has experience working as a writer in just about every industry. They are an advocate for accessibility and diversity in gaming, and a huge supporter of indie game teams. Whether they're running around in Disney Dreamlight Valley, scoping out the unnerving waters of Dredge, or building a new park in Rollercoaster Tycoon, it's safe to say that they have varied preferences in games. You're sure to see a lot of different genres from this writer, but they strive to give the best information possible in all of their guides while being distracted by their two cats.
twitter