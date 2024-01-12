10 things we’re desperate to see in Elden Ring’s Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC

Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s biggest game yet, with even more content to be released in the upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. We can’t be too sure what will be included in the future DLC, but there certainly are a few things fans want to see.

Elden Ring’s main story left plenty of loose ends to tie up in Shadow of the Erdtree. While there are tons of potential for new characters, bosses, and storylines, there are plenty of potential gameplay additions that could enhance the Lands Between as well.

10) A New Zone

There are plenty of lands near and far from the Erdtree we could explore | Screengrab via FromSoftware

Every FromSoftware DLC, ranging from Bloodborne to Dark Souls, added new zones for players to explore aside from the base game locations. It’s clear from the early teaser that Elden Ring will follow the same route, as there are plenty of unexplored locations in the Lands Between and beyond.

Areas such as the Badlands and the Land of Reeds are vaguely mentioned throughout Elden Ring, whereas we also see plenty of subterranean havens, such as Nokron. Where exactly Shadow of the Erdtree is set is still a mystery, but there is no shortage of options.

9) Expanded PvP

Mounted Combat could be a great addition for PvP arenas | Image via FromSoftware

Player versus player in Elden Ring is relatively limited, as player invasions and designated arenas are the only way to engage in PvP. More arenas with dynamic combat environments, such as mounted combat, could add a lot for players who enjoy the competitive side of the game.

8) The Outer Gods

The Outer Gods are unseen forces that work through beings on the Lands Between to carry out their will. We hear references of the Outer Gods constantly throughout Elden Ring with the Formless Mother, The Frenzied Flame, the Scarlet Rot, and the Golden Order all being key actors.

Characters we meet often belong to one of these factions, and even the endings we choose tend to favor one of these Outer Gods or another. It will be interesting to see how the Outer Gods play into Shadow of the Erdtree and if players can once again endorse or defy these otherworldly beings.

7) Melina’s Identity

Melina is our first ally in Elden Ring and one of the most mysterious characters in the game. We know Melian as our source of power and our partner in crime when it comes to burning the Erdtree, but she might have a much deeper history.

Prior to the Tarnished return, there was a figure only known as the Gloam-Eyed Queen that allegedly oversaw the Destined Death rune. Considering Melina’s blindness, this could be referring to our companion. Considering Melina’s vow during the Frenzied Flame ending, it is clear that this character still has plenty of motivations left.

6) The Blind Swordsman

If you think Malenia was hard, wait until we meet her teacher | Image via FromSoftware

Malenia is notorious as one the hardest bosses in FromSoftware history, but Shadow of the Erdtree gives us the opportunity to meet her mentor. The Blind Swordsman not only mentored Malenia, but also sealed away an Outer God.

The Scarlet Rot played a massive role in Elden Ring’s lore, and will likely continue to do so even after Malenia’s death. The Blind Swordsman could be a great boss or ally in the future expansion.

5) The Badlands

The Badlands are a location outside of the Lands Between that are seldom referenced throughout Elden Ring, though clearly carries great weight. After fulfilling his purpose for the Golden Order, Godfrey marched into the Badlands with his army of Tarnished. It’s not clear what is out in the Badlands, however it is strong enough to slay the first Elden Lord as the introductory sequence shows.

Being able to go into the Badlands and straying from the light of the Erdtree could make for a possibly intriguing new zone. It also could give us greater insight into the nature of the Tarnished, considering that our main character is also a Tarnished.

4) Godwyn the Golden

Godwyn’s death led to the Shattering, but this might not be the only consequence of the demigod’s demise | Image via FromSoftware

Godwyn’s death is the powder keg that kicks off the Shattering and eventual events of Elden Ring. Though slain by the rune of death, we see vestiges of Godwyn’s corpse beneath Stormveil Castle, seemingly corrupted and spreading. Godwyn’s fall was the first use of the rune of death on a demigod, and will likely have consequences felt in this future expansion.

3) Lunar Princess Ranni

Ranni is our guide and chance to act as Elden Lord in the base game | Screengrab via FromSoftware

Ranni is a guide on the Tarnished’s journey and provides an alternate ending outside of the Elden Lord of Greater Will’s plan. Disrupting the cycles of the Lands Between, Ranni is undoubtedly the most interesting companion in the game.

Depending on your ending, Ranni is either a friend or foe, and could pose as a challenge either way in the upcoming DLC. We could also come across the Snow Witch, Ranni’s teacher and the source of Ranni’s eventual doll vessel.

2) The Storm Lord

We could see Stormveil Castle well before it was inhabited by Godrick | Image via FromSoftware

If Shadow of the Erdtree takes us back in the past of the Lands Between, then we must see the Storm Lord at some point. Godfrey’s last worthy foe, the Storm Lord was the last to stand against the Golden Order before the Erdtree came to dominant the entire landscape.

The Storm Lord has the perfect set up for a classic FromSoftware boss fight, with a revisit to Stormveil Castle being a chance to reimagine the zone in it’s prime. With connections to characters such as Godfrey, Nepheli Loux, and even our Tarnished character, it is possible that we might see the Storm Lord in person.

1) Miquella

Miquella’s appearance in Shadow of the Erdtree is all but a guarantee. Miquella is the last true remaining threat to the Golden Order, with his Haligtree standing in opposition to the Erdtree. As his sister Malenia is now slain and his captor Mogh has similarly fallen, Miquella could be the final boss of this upcoming DLC. No matter where this story turns, we can expect to see Miquella at some point.