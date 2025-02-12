Forgot password
Elden Ring Nightreign
Image via Bandai Namco
Elden Ring

Elden Ring Nightreign finally has a release date—and it’s closer than you think

Not long to wait now, Nightfarer.
Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Feb 12, 2025 09:00 am

Attention Nightfarers across the world: The time of the Night Lord is upon us, as Elden Ring Nightreign has finally locked in a release date. And it’s a lot sooner than you might think.

Releasing on May 30, Elden Ring Nightreign will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game allows up to three people to experience the unique take on the Soulslike formula together in this cooperative spinoff of the Elden Ring world.

The game is being directed by Junya Ishizaki, who worked as the battle director on the original game. In it, you get to choose from over a dozen playable characters, each with their own unique skills and playstyles to learn and master.

For those unfamiliar with the title, you enter the procedurally generated version of Limgrave as a solo player or as part of a team of three, and the world you enter is random each time. You have to survive three days as the map slowly shrinks towards a boss at the end of the day, similar to how battle royale maps shrink, all while leveling up, finding better weapons and items, and surviving the horrors of the world.

The game was initially revealed in December 2024 as part of The Game Awards show, but not many details have been revealed since then. The game is standalone, though, so you don’t need to own Elden Ring to play it, and it’s more battle-focused with its roguelike elements over the traditional RPG gameplay of its mainline entry.

Adam Newell
Adam Newell
