There aren’t any Elden Ring Nightreign beta codes yet, but they’re already selling for hundreds

The Elden Ring Nightreign network test has concluded its player collection process and will soon start issuing codes to those lucky enough to have passed Bandai Namco’s screening. However, even though the codes don’t exist yet, players are already selling them on online marketplaces for absurd prices.

Recommended Videos

First spotted by Gamespot on Jan. 31, the codes for the Elden Ring Nightreign closed network test have made their way to platforms such as eBay, selling for up to $250 USD apiece, despite the fact that they haven’t even been given out yet. The network test is supposed to go live in mid-February and participants currently only have a confirmation sent by Bandai Namco that they have, in fact, been selected, though the access codes will wait for a while longer. One odd aspect of these “codes” listed on eBay is that many of them have either “international shipping” or “delivery” attached to them, with extra fees to be paid for said services, even though they’re dealing in a digital good, not a physical one. That likely indicates that many of these, if not all, are pure scams.

The codes vary greatly in price, but all seem fishy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the uninitiated who might be scratching their heads at the game’s name, Elden Ring Nightreign is a spin-off, standalone game set in the Elden Ring universe but directed by Junya Ishizaki, who worked as a designer on previous FromSoftware titles. It looks like a roguelike made to be played with several players in co-op fighting various enemies, some of whom resemble bosses and notable characters from previous FromSoftware games, such as the Nameless King.

And, as with other FromSoftware releases, the game is set to receive a network test, a form of limited closed beta that allows devs to test out some features, most notably the servers. It is supposed to run from Feb. 14 to 17, and will only be available for players on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy