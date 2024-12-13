How to play the Elden Ring: Nightreign network test

It’s hard to believe that it’s true, but gamers will once again be stepping into the world of Elden Ring in 2025 with Nightreign, and you could have the chance to play it early in a network test.

Elden Ring: Nightreign is a “standalone adventure within the Elden Ring universe, crafted to bring a new gaming experience,” its description says. The game will task gamers to “join forces with other players to take on the creeping night and the dangers within featuring three-player co-op, uniquely skilled champions, and relentless threats.”

The standalone game will feature eight playable classes, each with their own unique abilities and traits, while attempting to traverse a map that gets smaller over time, featuring difficult bosses and a variety of enemies.

FromSoftware has always dabbled in “jolly cooperation” in the Soulsborne series, but Nightreign looks to be something new for the studio, with a focus solely on the co-op aspect of the game in a roguelike format, and not something akin to the base game or other Soulsborne titles, such as Bloodborne or Dark Souls.

As it’s an online-centric game, Nightreign will feature a playable network test before it fully launches in 2025, and we have all the details you need below.

When is the Elden Ring: Neightreign network test?

Fight the night.

The Elden Ring: Nightreign network test, which is basically a beta test to ensure the game works well in online co-op, will take place some time in February 2025. Bandai Namco has not given a more specific date than this, but we will update this article whenever there is more information to share.

“The network test is a preliminary verification test in which the selected testers play a portion of the game prior to the full game launch,” Bandai Namco said. “Various technical verifications of online systems will be examined by conducting large-scale network load tests.”

How to get into the Elden Ring: Nightreign network test

Bring some friends.

To sign up for the Nightreign network test, visit the Nightreign page on the Bandai Namco website starting on Jan. 10. At that point, registration will begin and players will be able to sign up to try and test out the game in February before its launch later in the year. You can also sign up for the game’s mailing list at the bottom of the page to get new info directly from the source.

As evidenced by the image posted by Bandai Namco, the test will only be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and it will not be available on PC or any other platform. The full game will be available on PC, but the test seems to be console-exclusive, unfortunately.

Regardless, February 2025 will be a fun time for fans of the series, or even new players who haven’t played or just recently played Elden Ring and its stellar expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, which is basically a whole new full game in itself.

Four classes will be playable.

For a chance to play Nightreign early and get a taste of the new multiplayer roguelike experience, set an alarm for Jan. 10 to sign up on this website.

This article will be updated with new information once it becomes available.

