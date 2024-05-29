Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree release countdown: Exact start time and date

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, FromSoftware’s upcoming expansion pack to its biggest title ever, is almost upon us. Check out precisely when Shadow of the Erdtree comes out, right down to the second.

Recommended Videos

Shadow of the Erdtree is shaping up to be one of the biggest expansion packs in gaming history. Having been in development for over two years, the DLC will reportedly be as big as some of the base game’s largest regions, have a more tight and in-depth experience, and have its own leveling system. Players will travel to the Lands of Shadow, apparently the dark sister region of the Lands Between, and witness some of the most gruesome events in Elden Ring‘s lore.

If that sort of thing captivates you, here’s Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree‘s release date.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree release time and date

The Lands of Shadow seem strange indeed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree comes out on June 21. FromSoftware is yet to disclose the official launch times for global regions, so we’ve set our clock to midnight CT on June 21.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 3 : 1 : 0 9 : 0 3 : 1 3

The DLC will be available on Steam, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S. Pre-orders are currently open on all platforms. Those who haven’t yet finished the base game and fear they won’t do so in time for the DLC’s release, keep in mind that there’s a DLC-exclusive leveling system that will function separately from the original game, allowing all players to start evenly when the DLC becomes available.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more