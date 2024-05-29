Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition price and contents

Like the base game, Elden Ring’s DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, also has a Collector’s Edition. But, how much does it cost, what do you get with it, and is it even worth the price? We’re here to answer these questions.

How much does Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition cost?

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is shaping up to be one of the biggest expansions ever. Image via From Software

The official Bandai Namco store sets the price for the Shadow of the Erdtree Collector Edition at $250. This does not include the base game—only the DLC. To own both the DLC’s Collector’s Edition and the base Elden Ring, you will need about $310 at the very least. The former is also nearly $70 more expensive than the original Collector’s Edition.

What does Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition contain?

The contents are substantial but lack the base game for whatever reason. Image via Bandai Namco

For $250, you get the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC (but not the base game), a detailed high-quality 18-inch tall figure of Messmer the Impaler, an exclusive hardcover artbook, and a digital download for the DLC’s original soundtrack. If you pre-order the DLC or the Collector’s Edition you also receive a bonus gesture to use in-game.

Is the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition worth it?

With no base game, you are basically paying for a medium-sized figure of Mesmer. Image via From Software

All things considered, I would wager that no, the Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition isn’t worth it whatsoever. You have to pay $70 more than the base Elden Ring Collector’s Edition and don’t even receive the base game. The Mesmer figure looks good, but by no means justifies the high price. Remember, the original Collector’s Edition also contained a Malenia figure that wasn’t any smaller or less detailed.

Having said that, it seems that enough players considered the price worth it, since Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition is out of stock at the Bandai Namco store at the time of writing. It’s currently unknown if the publisher plans to restock the edition prior to the DLC’s official release on June 21.

