All new weapons in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and where to find them

Shadow of the Erdtree adds a ton of new weapons to Elden Ring to widen the pool and give you more choice than ever before in FromSoftware’s gorgeous new world.
The best builds in Elden Ring are spread out across all types of weapons. From early-game builds, to the best Sword and Shield builds, and even a good ol’ iconic Dex/Arcane build—there’s something for everyone here. The Shadow of the Erdtree content is not satisfied enough to rest on its laurels though as it restocks the weapon pool with a variety of new tools. If you thought there was a lot before, think again.
Every new weapon in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC
To preface, Elden Ring‘s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is huge. Ginormous in fact. So, finding every single new weapon isn’t the easiest thing in the world, making this list a work in progress. We’re learning as we go, so keep checking back for new additions as we rifle through the Shadow Realm for even more weapons.
Here’s every new weapon we’ve encountered in Elden Ring‘s Shadow of the Erdtree so far.
|Weapon Name
|Weapon Type
|Location
|Anvil Hammer
|Colossal Weapon
|???
|Backhand Blade
|Backhand Blade
|???
|Barbed Staff Spear
|Great Spear
|Reward for beating Jori, Elder Inquisitor at the end of Darklight Catacombs.
|Bloodfiend’s Arm
|Colossal Weapon
|???
|Bone Bow
|Light Bow
|???
|Bonny Butchering Knife
|Greataxe
|Found in middle of Bonny Village.
|Curseblade’s Cirque
|Backhand Blade
|???
|Dancing Blade of Ranah
|Curved Sword
|Reward for defeating Dancer of Ranah in Southern Nameless Mausoleum.
|Dane’s Footwork
|Hand-to-Hand
|???
|Death Knight’s Twin Axes
|Axe
|???
|Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana
|Katana
|Reward for killing Ancient Dragon-Man boss in Dragon’s Pit.
|Dryleaf Seal
|Sacred Seal
|???
|Dueling Shield
|Thrusting Shield
|???
|Executioner’s Greataxe
|Greataxe
|Dropped by elite enemy not long before you jump down giant pit in Dragon’s Pit.
|Falx
|Curved Sword
|Found on body just after defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda.
|Fire Knight’s Seal
|Sacred Seal
|Found at bottom of headless statue in Shadow’s Keep via Church District Entrance. Follow natural route from the Grace, jump down church roof, eventually turn right past elite enemies in red robes.
|Frenzyflame Perfume Bottle
|Perfume Bottle
|???
|Freyja’s Greatsword
|Curved Greatsword
|Next to Storehouse, Seventh Floor Grace after coming back to it later on.
|Great Katana
|Great Katana
|???
|Leda’s Sword
|Light Greatsword
|Reward for Reward for defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda.
|Lightning Pefume Bottle
|Perfume Bottle
|???
|Main-gauche
|Dagger
|???
|Messmer Soldier Shield
|Medium Shield
|???
|Milady
|Light Greatsword
|???
|Nanaya’s Torch
|Torch
|???
|Poleblade of the Bud
|Halberd
|???
|Pata
|Fist
|???
|Rabbath’s Cannon
|Ballista
|Found in Rabbath’s Rise.
|Rakshasa’s Great Katana
|Great Katana
|Reward for killing Rakshasa in Eastern Nameless Mausoleum.
|Rellana’s Twin Blades
|Light Greatsword
|???
|Repeating Crossbow
|Crossbow
|???
|Silver Mirrorshield
|Medium Shield
|???
|Smithscript Dagger
|Throwing Blade
|???
|Smithscript Cirque
|Backhand Blade
|???
|Smithscript Spear
|Spear
|???
|Spear of the Impaler
|Great Spear
|???
|Spirit Glaive
|Halberd
|Just directly north of Charo’s Hidden Grave Grace, past birds and up a small hill by tombstones.
|Spirit Sword
|Curved Sword
|???
|Spread Crossbow
|Crossbow
|???
|Star-Lined Sword
|Katana
|???
|Swift Spear
|Spear
|Up the road from Castle Front Grace.
|Tooth Whip
|Whip
|East of Bonny Village, across bridge, found in Whipping Hut.
|Vyke’s War Spear
|Great Spear
|???
|Wolf Crest Shield
|Medium Shield
|???
To reiterate, do keep checking back a we populate this guide with more weapons and more information for you to check out.