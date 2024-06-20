Forgot password
character in elden ring shadow of the erdtree holding weapons
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Elden Ring

All new weapons in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and where to find them

An even bigger arsenal of armaments.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jun 20, 2024 05:01 pm

Shadow of the Erdtree adds a ton of new weapons to Elden Ring to widen the pool and give you more choice than ever before in FromSoftware’s gorgeous new world.

The best builds in Elden Ring are spread out across all types of weapons. From early-game builds, to the best Sword and Shield builds, and even a good ol’ iconic Dex/Arcane build—there’s something for everyone here. The Shadow of the Erdtree content is not satisfied enough to rest on its laurels though as it restocks the weapon pool with a variety of new tools. If you thought there was a lot before, think again.

Every new weapon in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

elden ring shadow of the erdtree
You look deadly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To preface, Elden Ring‘s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is huge. Ginormous in fact. So, finding every single new weapon isn’t the easiest thing in the world, making this list a work in progress. We’re learning as we go, so keep checking back for new additions as we rifle through the Shadow Realm for even more weapons.

Here’s every new weapon we’ve encountered in Elden Ring‘s Shadow of the Erdtree so far.

Weapon NameWeapon TypeLocation
Anvil HammerColossal Weapon???
Backhand BladeBackhand Blade???
Barbed Staff SpearGreat SpearReward for beating Jori, Elder Inquisitor at the end of Darklight Catacombs.
Bloodfiend’s ArmColossal Weapon???
Bone BowLight Bow???
Bonny Butchering KnifeGreataxeFound in middle of Bonny Village.
Curseblade’s CirqueBackhand Blade???
Dancing Blade of RanahCurved SwordReward for defeating Dancer of Ranah in Southern Nameless Mausoleum.
Dane’s FootworkHand-to-Hand???
Death Knight’s Twin AxesAxe???
Dragon-Hunter’s Great KatanaKatanaReward for killing Ancient Dragon-Man boss in Dragon’s Pit.
Dryleaf SealSacred Seal???
Dueling ShieldThrusting Shield???
Executioner’s GreataxeGreataxeDropped by elite enemy not long before you jump down giant pit in Dragon’s Pit.
FalxCurved SwordFound on body just after defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda.
Fire Knight’s SealSacred SealFound at bottom of headless statue in Shadow’s Keep via Church District Entrance. Follow natural route from the Grace, jump down church roof, eventually turn right past elite enemies in red robes.
Frenzyflame Perfume BottlePerfume Bottle???
Freyja’s GreatswordCurved GreatswordNext to Storehouse, Seventh Floor Grace after coming back to it later on.
Great KatanaGreat Katana???
Leda’s SwordLight GreatswordReward for Reward for defeating Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Needle Knight Leda.
Lightning Pefume BottlePerfume Bottle???
Main-gaucheDagger???
Messmer Soldier ShieldMedium Shield???
MiladyLight Greatsword???
Nanaya’s TorchTorch???
Poleblade of the BudHalberd???
PataFist???
Rabbath’s CannonBallistaFound in Rabbath’s Rise.
Rakshasa’s Great KatanaGreat KatanaReward for killing Rakshasa in Eastern Nameless Mausoleum.
Rellana’s Twin BladesLight Greatsword???
Repeating CrossbowCrossbow???
Silver MirrorshieldMedium Shield???
Smithscript DaggerThrowing Blade???
Smithscript CirqueBackhand Blade???
Smithscript SpearSpear???
Spear of the ImpalerGreat Spear???
Spirit GlaiveHalberdJust directly north of Charo’s Hidden Grave Grace, past birds and up a small hill by tombstones.
Spirit SwordCurved Sword???
Spread CrossbowCrossbow???
Star-Lined SwordKatana???
Swift SpearSpearUp the road from Castle Front Grace.
Tooth WhipWhipEast of Bonny Village, across bridge, found in Whipping Hut.
Vyke’s War SpearGreat Spear???
Wolf Crest ShieldMedium Shield???

To reiterate, do keep checking back a we populate this guide with more weapons and more information for you to check out. For even more on Shadow of the Erdtree, be sure to check out how to beat the Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss.

Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.