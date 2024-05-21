A Tarnished in basic soldier armor holds up their shield in the Queen's Bedchamber of Elden Ring.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Elden Ring

Best Sword and Shield builds in Elden Ring

The best offense is a good defense.
Image of Jason Toro-McCue
Jason Toro-McCue
|
Published: May 21, 2024 05:02 am

Sword and Shield builds are classic for Soulsborne games, and their legacy lives on in Elden Ring. With the protection of a shield by your side, most enemies flounder. However, there are ways to optimize and ensure you get the most out of each build. 

Recommended Videos

This guide covers the three weights of Shield in Elden Ring—Small, Medium, and Greatshield. While there are many great shields in the game, many provide the same purpose of being good at blocking or parrying. These builds focus on making the shield a valid defensive and offensive threat.

Best Small Shield build in Elden Ring

Venomous Bite

A Tarnished, wearing a mushroom crown, sends a snake to attack a soldier in Elden Ring.
The lash of a snake is the last thing your opponent hears before you’re upon them. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Important StatsStrength 60, Arcane 40
Important WeaponsCoil Shield, Venomous Fang or Heavy Antspur Rapier
TalismansKindred of Rot’s Exultation, Erdtree’s Favor +2, Ritual Sword Talisman, Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman
ArmorMushroom Crown, Black Knife Armor
PlaystyleStart any fight with long-range poison, and then close in with quick strikes. Whittle bosses down over time.

The Coil Shield, found in Volcano Cave, has several unique qualities that make it a fascinating build-around. Rather than being a good parry tool like the other Small Shields, the Coil Shield’s Weapon Skill is a medium-ranged attack that inflicts Deadly Poison. Unlike the normal Poison status, this deals damage much faster but less total damage. Mixing this with a standard Poison weapon, you can burn through health bars rather quickly, as long as you can apply it two or three times per fight.

The Coil Shield’s Weapon Skill and base damage scales off of Strength, so we recommend building for Strength more than Dexterity or Arcane. You can do this with a Heavy Venomous Fang, or you can have access to both Poison and Rot with a Heavy Antspur Rapier. Either way, you have a close-range and fast option and a very tricky mid-range tool. And it’s not like the Shield is worthless with the weapon, either—many enemies get poisoned with one use of Viper Bite. With a Mushroom Crown and a Kindred of Rot’s Exultation, you’ll still be capable of high base damage on top of your damage over time. Bosses that are strong against Poison, like the Elden Beast, give this build trouble but can be fought with generic Heavy Weapons without much issue.

Tip: Want a Non-Poison Weapon?

While we recommend bringing a Poison weapon to keep up the pressure on bosses, you can safely get away with a Heavy weapon with no status. This way, you use Viper Bite to activate your Poison-synergy items, then deal huge physical damage.

Don’t block with the Coil Shield too often if you can get away with it. With the lowest Guard Boost of any shield at 29 and an abysmal 65 Physical Defense, you’ll probably be better off blocking with your weapon. This goes for most Small Shields and you’ll sometimes feel the Coil Shield’s lack of parry while fighting enemies. You’ll rely on dodging and flinching your foes with the Viper Bite’s impressive stagger.

Best Medium Shield build in Elden Ring

Risky Business

A Tarnished, wearing very little armor and holding a bloody katana, stands in a swamp in Elden Ring.
This is going to go very well. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Important StatsDexterity 60, Strength 60, Vigor 60
Important WeaponsTwinbird Kite Shield, Quality Uchigatana
TalismansRed-Feathered Branchsword, Blue-Feathered Branchsword, Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman, Lord of Blood’s Exultation
ArmorRoyal Remains Set, White Mask
PlaystyleExtremely high-risk build with upwards of 55 percent bonus damage by utilizing low health options.

The Twinbird Kite Shield, the reward from the Deathbird in northern Leyndell, is a powerful tool that enhances damage by around five percent and resistance by 10 percent when the user is at 20 percent health or lower. This build’s goal is to utilize that bonus alongside extremely powerful low-health buffs, such as the Feathered Branchsword Talismans, to maximize damage and survivability at low-health totals.

This build is surprisingly hard to put down. The Royal Remains Set guarantees you stay around 18 percent of your health through slow regen. The Blue-Feathered Branchsword reduces damage by 50 percent, the Twinbird Kite Shield by another 10, and the Dragoncrest Greatshield by around 20 percent. You can’t tank everything in the game as well as a 60 Vigor build should, but you get relatively close.

And the damage you get in return is stellar. Using an Uchigatana equipped with Seppuku, you can instantly proc Lord of Blood’s Exultation and the White Mask for a 30 percent damage buff—on top of the 20 and five percent boosts from your Talisman and Shield. With high physical stats and Quality affinity, you can find yourself hitting for Colossal Weapon numbers on a much faster weapon. Add in low-Faith Incantation buffs—like Flame, Grant Me Strength—or strong greases—like Fire or Magic Grease—and you’ve got yourself a build that can chew through health bars.

And this isn’t even optimized damage. We like the extra defense of the Royal Remains armor and Greatshield Talisman since that allows us to survive shockingly big hits and recover afterward. But, if you replace the Talisman with a Blue Dancer Charm, remove your armor, and use a very light Straight Sword, you can get another 10-12 percent damage for your troubles. You’re much more likely to die, but if you trust your dodges and your 100 percent physical blocking shield, you can clear bosses quickly.

Best Greatshield build in Elden Ring

Guard Counter

A Tarnished guard counters two unfortunate soldiers in the Haligtree of Elden Ring.
One of the most satisfying and consistent big number builds in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Important StatsStrength 60, Endurance 45
Important WeaponsJellyfish Shield, Heavy Colossal Weapon
TalismansCurved Sword Talisman, Ritual Sword Talisman, Erdtree’s Favor +2, Green Turtle Talisman
ArmorHeavy, such as Crucible Axe Armor
PlaystyleUtilize the high damage from the Curved Sword Talisman, Royal Knight’s Resolve, and the Jellyfish Shield Weapon Art to deal huge bursts of damage.

The Guard Counter build prioritizes several situational options to make Guard Counter deal as much damage as possible. Using a Colossal weapon or Halberd with Royal Knight’s Resolve and then fishing for a Guard Counter, you can deal massive damage from relative safety as your foe bounces off you. You use the Jellyfish Shield’s fantastic 20 percent damage buff to make things consistent over a long period.

This build only really flounders against anti-block bosses like Malenia. Most bosses get bullied by eating 3,000 or more damage to the dome consistently. You will spend Stamina quite rapidly, though, so Endurance—and strong Stamina Talismans—are key.

We cover this build in more detail in the dedicated article.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Elden Ring Guard Boost explained: How to increase Guard Boost and best shields
A Tarnished holds a Fingerprint Stone Shield in Elden Ring.
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring Guard Boost explained: How to increase Guard Boost and best shields
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue May 18, 2024
Read Article Kai Cenat beats Elden Ring after 166 hours and 1,700 deaths
Kai Cenat in a black outfit in front of his streaming set up
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Kai Cenat beats Elden Ring after 166 hours and 1,700 deaths
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 17, 2024
Read Article The best Black Knife build in Elden Ring
A Tarnished wearing the Black Knife set stands on a roof in Ordinia, Liturgical town in Elden Ring.
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
The best Black Knife build in Elden Ring
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue May 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Elden Ring Guard Boost explained: How to increase Guard Boost and best shields
A Tarnished holds a Fingerprint Stone Shield in Elden Ring.
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring Guard Boost explained: How to increase Guard Boost and best shields
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue May 18, 2024
Read Article Kai Cenat beats Elden Ring after 166 hours and 1,700 deaths
Kai Cenat in a black outfit in front of his streaming set up
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Kai Cenat beats Elden Ring after 166 hours and 1,700 deaths
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 17, 2024
Read Article The best Black Knife build in Elden Ring
A Tarnished wearing the Black Knife set stands on a roof in Ordinia, Liturgical town in Elden Ring.
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
The best Black Knife build in Elden Ring
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue May 17, 2024
Author
Jason Toro-McCue
Contributing writer and member of the RPG beat. Professional writer of five years for sites and apps, including Nerds + Scoundrels and BigBrain. D&D and TTRPG fanatic, perpetual Fighter main in every game he plays.