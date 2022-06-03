Where to find the Erdtree’s Favor +2 talisman in Elden Ring

There are dozens of talismans that you can don throughout your time in Elden Ring. Some improve combat stats while others are meant to be used while exploring the vast open world of the Lands Between. But there are some that are great all-around talismans and can be worn at any time during any situation.

The Erdtree’s Favor talismans are some of the best in Elden Ring, featuring buffs to three different stats. Like many other talismans in the game, Erdtree’s Favor has three variants, with the +2 being the most powerful of the bunch.

The Erdtree’s Favor +2 vastly boosts maximum HP, Stamina, and Equip Load. The lesser variants also increase these stats but not nearly as much. The +2 variant boosts these stats by four percent, 9.6 percent, and eight percent, respectively. That’s a substantial amount and can be the difference between living and dying in a fight and also the difference between going over the Heavy Equip Load threshold.

Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Erdtree’s Favor +2 talisman in Elden Ring.

Finding the Erdtree’s Favor +2 talisman

To start, you’ll need to advance to the end of Elden Ring to even have a chance of acquiring this talisman. It’s only found once Leyndell becomes the Ashen Capital, which occurs after you’ve completed the late-game sections of Elden Ring. Once you’ve gotten to Leyndell, Ashen Capital, though, the process of finding the Erdtree’s Favor +2 doesn’t become easier.

The talisman is located on the eastern side of the capital on top of a large tree branch in the middle of a big courtyard. You can see exactly where you need to go via the map below.

The location of Erdtree’s Favor +2. | Image via Fextralike Wiki Interactive Map

You’ll need to make it the large empty space on the map that the above screengrab shows. You can get there by fast traveling to the Forbidden Lands Site of Grace and taking the elevator back up to the main part of Leyndell. Go out the door to the west, run or fight the soldiers and knights in front of you, and go down the stairs. Take the next elevator down to reach the courtyard. Once there, you will see three separate Lesser Ulcerated Tree Spirits down in the area below you. These enemies will stop you from ascending the large tree that you need to go up to reach the talisman.

But if you stay close to the left wall of the courtyard, you can reach the tree branch on the other side of the courtyard and loot the Erdtree’s Favor +2 talisman.