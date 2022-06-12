All Soft Caps for Stats and Attributes in Elden Ring

Knowing the Soft Caps can help you allocate your Levels more effectively.

Elden Ring is an immersive role-playing game with nearly limitless customization for The Tarnished during your journey through the Lands Between. Aside from armor and weapons, the primary way Elden Ring allows you to personalize your character is with eight Attributes that can be increased with Runes.

These Stats aren’t without limits, however. Each Attribute has multiple Soft Caps that, when reached, will cause diminishing returns for additional Runes spent on them. Below are the Soft Caps for each Attribute in Elden Ring.

Vigor

Vigor is the Attribute that affects Health Points along with the Fire Resistance and Immunity Stats.

Level one to 40 – HP gain increases from four to 48

First Soft Cap: Level 40 – HP gain decreases from 26 to 13

Second Soft Cap: Level 60 – HP gain drops from six to three

Mind

Mind is the Attribute that governs FP (the resource used for Incantations and Sorceries) and the Focus Stat.

Level one to 50 – FP gain increases from three to seven

First Soft Cap: Level 50 – FP gain alternates between five and six

Second Soft Cap: Level 57 – FP gain decreases to four

Third Soft Cap: Level 60 – FP gain alternates between two and three

Endurance

Endurance affects the Robustness Stat and how much Stamina your character will have.

Level one to 50 – Stamina gain alternates between one and two

Soft Cap: Level 50 – Stamina gain alternates between zero and one

Endurance also controls how heavy the equipment your character uses can be.

Level nine to 60 – Max equipment load gain ranges from 1.0 to 1.6

Soft Cap: Level 60 – Max equipment load gain alternates between 1.0 and 1.1

Strength

Strength is the Attribute that boosts the power of Strength-scaling weapons and affects your character’s Physical Defense.

Soft Capped at Levels 20, 55, and 80 – Attack power gain differs depending on the weapon

Dexterity

Dexterity boosts the attack power of Dexterity-scaling weapons, reduces the casting time of spells, reduces fall damage, and makes it harder for enemies to knock your character off Torrent.

Soft Capped at Levels 20, 55, and 80 – Attack power gain differs depending on the weapon

Intelligence

Intelligence boosts the power of Intelligence-scaling weapons and Sorceries and affects the Magic Resistance Stat.

Soft Capped at Levels 20, 55, and 80 for weapons – Attack power gain differs depending on the weapon

Soft Capped at Levels 60 and 80 for Sorceries – Damage gain differs depending on the Sorcery

Faith

Faith is the Attribute that boosts the power of Faith-scaling weapons and Incantations.

Soft Capped at Levels 20, 55, and 80 for weapons – Attack power gain differs depending on the weapon

Soft Capped at Levels 60 and 80 for Incantations – Damage gain differs depending on the Incantation

Arcane

Arcane boosts the power of Arcane-scaling weapons and certain Sorceries and Incantations. The Attribute also affects the Discovery, Holy Defense, and Vitality Stats.