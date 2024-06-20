All bosses in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC and where to find them

We love a boss in FromSoftware games, and Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree doesn’t disappoint, as it adds a long conveyor line of new boss battles to the Souls scrapbook.

The likes of the Elden Beast and Malenia are behind us now. Elden Ring has moved onto Shadow of the Erdtree—the first and only major DLC expansion for 2022’s game of the year. It’s out with the old, and in with the nuclear power of post-game enemies packing strength, magic, and gargantuan health bars.

From the main bosses you are likely to encounter, all the way to tricky, optional side bosses, Shadow of the Erdtree has something for everyone.

All new bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Eye spy a lot of new bosses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It was well documented before Shadow of the Erdtree‘s release the Elden Ring DLC would feature 10 main bosses, but there are many more in addition to this figure.

The Realm of Shadow is huge, and offers a great deal of depth from top to bottom, making it hard to accurately pinpoint every single boss in Shadow of the Erdtree—so bear with us as we continue to update this list. Keep checking back, but in the meantime, here’s our most up-to-date list with locations of where to find them.

Boss name Location Bayle the Dread ??? Blackgoal Knight Western Nameless Mausoleum. Chief Bloodfiend ??? Curseblade Labirith At the end of Bonny Gaol. Death Knight At the end of Fog Rift Catacombs. Death Rite Bird Just past Charo’s Hidden Grave Grace. Demi-Human Swordmaster Onze ??? Diving Beast Dancing Lion Just after Stagefront Grace in Belurat, Tower Settlement. Ghostflame Dragon Multiple locations. Golden Hippopotamus Just after Shadow Keep Main Gate Grace in Shadow Keep. Jagged Peak Drake Just after Dragon’s Pit Terminus Grace. Jori, Elder Inquisitor At the end of Darklight Catacombs. Lord of Frenzied Flame Just after Second Floor Chamber Grace in Midra’s Manse. Messmer the Impaler Just after Dark Chamber Entrance in Shadow Keep. Promised Consort Radahn Just after Divine Gate Front Staircase Grace in Enir-Ilim. Putrescent Knight Just after Fissure Depths Grace after jumping off of ledge in Stone Coffin Fissure. Rakshasa Eastern Nameless Mausoleum. Rellana, Twin Moon Knight Just after Castle-Lord’s Chamber Grace in Castel Ensis. Romina, Saint of the Bud Just after Church of the Bud, Main Entrance Grace in Ancient Ruins of Rauh. Scadutree Avatar Just after Tree-Worship Sanctum Grace in Shadow Keep, Church District.

As well as these main bosses, there are plenty of NPC battles just as hard as bosses and a whole lot of mobs to lose a surprising amount of Crimson Tears Flasks to.

