Not even 40 percent of Elden Ring players have beat boss that lets them play Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring fans have to break a mountain to play the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, releasing on June 21, by defeating a menacing late-game optional boss, and things aren’t looking bright for everyone as less than half the community has reached that feat.

If you thought you could ignore the Elden Ring‘s Starscourge Radahn and Mohg bosses and play the DLC without breaking a sweat, you’re in for a surprise. The developers announced on June 11 that there are less than two weeks to complete the feat. After completing the main questline, you must conquer these fearsome optional bosses to be eligible to play the game’s expansion.

Mohg and Miquella’s bond might be explored in the DLC. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the time of writing, 37.8 percent of players on Steam who own Elden Ring have triumphed over Mohg, one of the most challenging late-game bosses. Meanwhile, on PlayStation, 54.67 percent of the player base has already emerged victorious, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the DLC. These players have proven their mettle, and now it’s your turn to rise to the challenge.

While finding Mohg at Mohgwyn Palace in the Sofria River area is an ordeal, his blood and fire magic blend makes it incredibly hard to take him down using the starter builds, making him a worthy boss to gatekeep the DLC. If you take him down quickly with a solid build, the shardbearer is not too hard to handle, but if you prolong your fight and bid your time, he’ll siphon your health while boosting his health bar to make it harder for you to take him down.

On the brighter side, another boss in the fray, Starscourge Radahn, is also necessary to beat and has signs of life. 65.23 percent of PlayStation players have overcome the challenge, while 54.5 percent of Steam players have banished the boss.

In the true FormSoftware style, these bosses determine if you’re worthy of playing the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Failing to defeat them means missing out on the new content, unique items, and enhanced gameplay. It remains to be seen if the Tarnished keep their best foot ahead to play the DLC or perish before reaching the Shadowlands.

