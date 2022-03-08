If you want to take out demigod Starscoruge Radahn you'll need to start up the festival.

Elden Ring has plenty of unique and challenging bosses that players will need to face along their journey and one of these is Starscourge Radahn. The demigod character is a formidable foe who has a variety of ranged and melee attacks capable of dealing incredible damage during your battle.

Before you can take on this boss, however, you’ll need to start up the Radahn Festival. Doing this isn’t simple but if you know where to look can be done quickly.

How do you start the Radahn Festival in Elden Ring?

Image via FromSoftware

Starting the Radahn festival isn’t as simple as it may seem. Before you can kick things off and take on Radahn you’ll first need to activate the Grand Lift of Dectus.

The Grand Lift of Dectus is located a great distance from Redmane Castle, in the northern portion of Liunia of the Lakes. To activate this lift you’ll need both sides of the Dectus Medallion. The right side can be in a chest up the ladder in Fort Faroth, which can be located in Caelid.

Back in Limgrave, you’ll locate the left side of the medallion in Fort Height on the east of Mistwood. Once you have activated The Grand Lift of Dectus you’ll want to head back to Redmane Castle, which can now be accessed via the teleporters at the Impassable Greatbridge Site of Grace.

Now, head through the castle until you happen upon NPC soldiers gathered in the courtyard. Continue up the stairs and speak to the soldier looking over the courtyard.

In this dialogue, you can begin the Radahn festival and head through the church, down the lift to face the Demigod himself, and continue your Elden Ring story.