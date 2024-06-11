Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is the next step for the Soulslike phenomenon, but to even begin this adventure, you need to get acquainted with Mohgwyn Palace.

Shadow of the Erdtree is the perfect example of how you improve upon an all-time great. Winner of many GOTY awards, Elden Ring blew the competition away in 2022, and fans have eagerly been awaiting the launch of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Its release date is just around the corner, so it’s important to know how to get to Mohgwyn Palace. To find out how, keep reading.

How to get to Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring

Picture one (Rose Church). Screenshot by Dot Esports Picture two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to reach Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring: Complete White Mask Varré’s questline, or enter a secret portal in the Consecrated Snowfields.

White Mask Varré

White-Faced Varré’s method is the most common, and I’ll break it down into easy steps for you to follow:

At the beginning of Elden Ring, once you enter Limgrave’s open area for the first time, an NPC is in plain sight dead ahead of you—White Mask Varré. Kill one Demigod to claim their Great Rune (the closest is Godrick the Grafted), then head to Rose Church in Liurnia (see picture one above). Find Varré at the Rose Church entrance. By now you should have spoken to Enia, the Finger Reader as part of the story. Answer his question with this response: “The Two Fingers seemed off.“ He gives you five “Festering Bloody Fingers” to invade enemy players. Use three of them (it doesn’t matter if you win or lose), then speak to Varré again. Say you want Varré to anoint you as a servant of Mohg. He asks you to soak a cloth in Maiden’s Blood. The easiest place to get the blood is the Church of Inhibition in northern Liurnia (see picture two). Interact with the dead maiden inside the church, next to the main statue. You’ll get the Lord of Blood’s Favor. Take it back to Varré at the Rose Church, and he’ll give you the Pureblood Knight’s Medal. Ignore Varre’s instruction and use the medal. It instantly teleports you to Mohgwyn Palace.

Consecrated Snowfield

Picture one. Screenshot by Dot Esports Picture two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Consecrated Snowfield is an optional location in Elden Ring’s endgame. To get there, collect both halves of the Haligtree Medallion, then use the alternate interact option at the Grand Lift of Rold. Once there, head toward the Inner Consecrated Snowfield, as marked in the first picture above, then set a custom waypoint to the spot highlighted in picture two. This is the portal’s location. Mount your steed, ride to your destination, and head into the portal.

Where to find Miquella’s cocoon to start Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in Elden Ring

The battle with Mohg was one for the ages. Screenshot by Dot Esports Here’s a refresher for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Miquella’s cocoon is next to the Cocoon of the Empyrean Site of Grace in Mohgwyn’s Palace, which appears once you defeat Mohg, Lord of Blood.

The inspiration for this guide boiled down to a simple premise—I completely forgot where Mohgwyn’s Palace was after nearly two years away from Elden Ring.

However, after some soul searching and whimsical wandering, I finally found where I needed to go to reach Miquella’s cocoon. If you too have previously been here but now forgotten, here’s a quick point-by-point guide on what you need to do:

Boot up your most advanced Elden Ring save file. Bring up the in-game map. Choose the Sites of Grace list option. Cycle through until you get to the Siofra River Graces. Select “Cocoon of the Empyrean.” Approach the Egg and touch the hand to be taken to the Shadow Realm.

You can now begin the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC as soon as it launches, but make sure you’re a high enough level for Elden Ring’s new content.

