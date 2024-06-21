How to return to Lands Between in Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree DLC

The Lands Between is where it all began for all of us. Elden Ring‘s spiritual home is still accessible in Shadow of the Erdtree, and if you’re getting confused, we can show you the way.

The Realm of Shadow is awesome. It has vast verticality and a great range of themes and designs. However, for one reason or the other, Elden Ring‘s starting place—The Lands Between—might beckon.

Starting the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC can be tricky, but getting back out of it can be equally perplexing.

How to get back to Lands Between in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

The press of a button. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Press the “Show Lands Between map” button on the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree map screen to easily return to the previous location.

There’s no touching of withered arms this time. As long as you can access the map, you can be back home in the dangerous depths of the Lands Between in no time.

If you don’t know how to do this, here’s a quick and easy guide:

Load up Elden Ring, and access the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Bring up the in-game map—as shown above. Look at the bottom of the screen, and you should see the option to “Show Lands Between map.” Press the relevant button. It immediately switches over to the Lands Between map. You can now fast travel to any Grace you’ve visited previously in the Lands Between.

That’s all there is to it! With this knowledge, you can now seamlessly fast travel back and forth between the Lands Between and Realm of Shadow. So, if you need to respec with Rennala to cope with the Dancing Lion boss fight, for example, use the method above, and you can zip back and forth with ease.

