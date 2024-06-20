All Scadutree Fragment locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is finally here, and as expected, it’s no piece of cake. Enemies and bosses have ruthless combos and can easily kill you in a few hits, but luckily for you, there’s a system in place to help you survive. The more Scadutree Fragments you collect, the stronger you’ll get versus the Land of Shadow’s foes.

Scadutree Fragments in Elden Ring DLC, explained

Upgrade your Scadutree Blessing by selecting “Shadow Realm Blessing” at a Grace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scadutree Fragments are a new collectible item in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree you find scattered across the Land of Shadow, often near Miquella’s Crosses. After collecting one, rest at a Site of Grace, and with enough Scadutree Fragments, you can enhance your Scadutree Blessing. This is a new buff that permanently increases your damage and defense, but only in the expansion.

Upgrading your Scadutree Blessing costs an increasing number of Scadutree Fragments. It costs one for the first level, up to three per level at most.

We don’t have the raw numbers yet, but Scadutree Fragments go a long way toward increasing your power in Shadow of the Erdtree. Getting to Scadutree Blessing level two increased my AR by around 100, and at Scadutree Blessing level 15, I wiped the floor with the enemies in Belurat. If you’re struggling with a difficult section or boss, explore the map and collect more Scadutree Fragments. You’ll have a far easier time with a couple of extra blessing levels.

Scadutree Fragments work similarly to Revered Spirit Ash, which upgrades the damage and defense of your Spirit Summons and Spectral Steed instead.

All Scadutree Fragments in Elden Ring DLC, mapped

This guide is the product of two diehard Elden Ring fans exploring Shadow of the Erdtree for dozens of hours each. We found 35 Scadutree Fragments, but there could more hidden in obscure places. We’ll update the article if more are discovered.

Gravesite Plain

1 Scadutree Fragment – Main Gate Cross

Map to the Main Gate Cross Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Main Gate Cross Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you head straight to the first Legacy Dungeon, this’ll be the first Scadutree Fragment you find. Head through the cave entrance by the Main Gate Cross Site of Grace, and shortly down the path, you’ll find a Miquella’s Cross with another Site of Grace and a Scadutree Fragment. There’s also a merchant here, Moore, who sells a few useful items. Ahead is the entrance to Belurat, Tower Settlement.

1 Scadutree Fragment – Church of Consolation

Map to the Church of Consolation Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Church of Consolation Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow the curved path by the southern cliff edge of Gravesite Plain. You can get here immediately after starting the expansion. At the end of the path, there’s a ruined church—the Church of Consolation. There’s a Scadutree Fragment in front of the statue at the back.

1 Scadutree Fragment – Pillar Path Cross

Map to the Pillar Path Cross Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Pillar Path Cross Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After heading over Ellac Greatbridge, instead of proceeding forward to Castle Ensis, veer to the right and up the hill. This is how you get to the Suppressing Pillar. By the cliff edge overlooking Jagged Peak, there’s a Miquella’s Cross, Site of Grace, and Scadutree Fragment.

Belurat, Tower Settlement

1 Scadutree Fragment – Belurat Cross

Map to the Belurat Cross Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Belurat Cross Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the Belurat, Tower Settlement Site of Grace, head up the shortcut elevator then turn left toward the large, cylindrical room full of scorpions. Instead of heading into the room, turn right and jump over the ruins. You’ll find a door leading to an interior section with another Miquella’s Cross and a Scadutree Fragment.

Watch out—a bug enemy pounces on you from the right and tries to grab you, so quickly roll through the doorway on the way in.

Scadu Altus

1 Scadutree Fragment – Highroad Cross

Map to the Highroad Cross Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Highroad Cross Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After beating Rellana, Twinned Moon Knight at the end of Castle Ensis, you emerge in a new zone: Scadu Altus. There’s a Miquella’s Cross straight ahead, and you encounter Needle Knight Leda again by the Site of Grace. There’s a Scadutree Fragment on the ground.

1 Scadutree Fragment – Moorth Ruins

Map to the Moorth Ruins Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Moorth Ruins Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Moorth Ruins is a fairly expansive ruin in the middle of Scadu Altus, and it hides an interesting secret. Keep your eye out for holes in the ground. While you’re here, make sure to get the Site of Grace and Scadutree Fragment; they’re by the Miquella’s Cross.

1 Scadutree Fragment – Moorth Ruins statue

Map to the Moorth Ruins statue Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Moorth Ruins statue Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

North of Moorth Ruins, there’s a small, shallow lake in front of the cliff edge with a cave entrance in the middle. The cave entrance is somewhat concealed by a headless Queen Marika Statue. In front of the statue, there’s a Scadutree Fragment. Make sure to continue onward through this cave; it leads to a whole new area of the map.

1 Scadutree Fragment – South Scadu Altus (Sealed Spirit Spring)

Map to the South Scadu Altus Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the South Scadu Altus Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the south edge of Scadu Altus, there’s a plateau that’s only accessible with a Spirit Spring. There’s a Sealed Spirit Spring at the base of the plateau, so follow the cliff edge round to the east until you find the breakable rock pile. Smash it, jump up the Spirit Spring, then grab the Scadutree Fragment by the Miquella’s Cross at the edge of the plateau.

1 Scadutree Fragment – Castle Front

Map to the Castle Front Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Castle Front Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the end of Ellac Greatbridge, along the path leading to Castle Ensis, there’s a headless Queen Marika statue with a Scadutree Fragment in front.

1 Scadutree Fragment – Castle Ensis Checkpoint

Map to the Castle Ensis Checkpoint Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Castle Ensis Checkpoint Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Halfway through Castle Ensis, there’s a safe spot with a Miquella’s Cross, Site of Grace, and Scadutree Fragment. It’s along the main route if you’re progressing through Castle Ensis, so it’s hard to miss.

1 Scadutree Fragment – Church of the Crusade

Map to the Church of the Crusade Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Church of the Crusade Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After leaving Castle Ensis, from the Highroad Cross Site of Grace, head left and up the hill. There’s a church at the top—Church of the Crusade. At the back, there’s a Scadutree Fragment, but you’ll be invaded by an NPC when you enter the church. Seems familiar. I didn’t find the NPC too hard to beat, so use whatever you have and you should be fine.

1 Scadutree Fragment – Recluses’ River waterfall base

Map to the Recluses’ River Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Recluses’ River Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the Recluses’ River Downstream Site of Grace, drop down the tombstones until you reach the shallow river below. Head north up the river until you reach a crossroads, then head right. At the base of the waterfall, there’s a Scadutree Fragment on a stone pedestal. Just watch out for the giant flowers. It’s like Day of the Triffids down here.

2 Scadutree Fragments – Drop from Hippopotamuses (one each)

Map to the Hippopotamus Scadutree Fragments. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Hippopotamus Scadutree Fragments. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the Recluses’ River Downstream Site of Grace, drop down the tombstones until you reach the shallow water below, then head east toward the lake. There are two wandering Hippopotamuses here that each drop one Scadutree Fragment. You can fight them on horseback, so pull one at a time and they’ll be easy.

Shadow Keep

2 Scadutree Fragments – Drop from Golden Hippopotamus

Map to the Golden Hippopotamus Scadutree Fragments. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Golden Hippopotamus Scadutree Fragments. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Golden Hippopotamus is a mandatory boss fight guarding the entrance to Shadow Keep. It drops two Scadutree Fragments when killed, as well as the Aspect of the Crucible: Thorns spell. It’s a tough fight, so check out our guide on how to beat the Golden Hippopotamus in Elden Ring if you’re struggling.

Specimen Storehouse

1 Scadutree Fragment – Specimen Storehouse, 4th Floor

Map to the Specimen Storehouse Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Specimen Storehouse Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Around the halfway point of Specimen Storehouse, you enter a safe room with a Site of Grace, Miquella’s Cross, and Scadutree Fragment. It’s along the main route and impossible to miss if you’re ascending Specimen Storehouse.

1 Scadutree Fragment – Shadow Keep, Messmer’s Dark Tower entrance

Map to the Messmer’s Tower Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Messmer’s Tower Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s a Scadutree Fragment in the room at the end of the bridge leading to Messmer’s Tower. You can’t miss it if you’re heading to Messmer. If you’re not sure where this is, keep progressing through Specimen Storehouse.

Shadow Keep, Church District

1 Scadutree Fragment – Church (upper level)

Map to the Church (upper level) Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Church (upper level) Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Progress through the Church District by jumping across rooftops and ruins until you get to a room at the back of the big church with a submerged, headless Queen Marika statue. If you continue onward, you’ll get to the lever that drains the water. Before you do, carefully jump to the statue and grab the Scadutree Fragment.

If you’ve already drained the water, head up the elevator on the right-hand side and proceed toward the back. You can still jump to the statue and grab the Scadutree Fragment, except the fall won’t be fatal if you miss.

If you haven’t found the Church District yet, explore the cave north of Moorth Ruins.

1 Scadutree Fragment – Shadow Keep, Back Gate

Map to the Shadow Keep, Back Gate Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Shadow Keep, Back Gate Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head through the tunnel at the north end of the Church District after draining the water. There’s a Queen Marika statue with a Scadutree Fragment in front. This Queen Marika statue hides a big secret—here’s how to get past the Queen Marika statue in Shadow Keep.

Rauh Base

1 Scadutree Fragment – Temple Town Ruins

Map to the Temple Town Ruins Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Temple Town Ruins Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Temple Town Ruins, by the shallow lake in Rauh Base, there’s a Scadutree Fragment on top of the ruined rectangular building in the center of town. Explore the ruins until you find an area where you can double jump to the upper section. It might seem tricky at first, but trust me, it’s possible. There’s a Scadutree Fragment on a balcony overlooking the center of the rectangular building.

Ancient Ruins of Rauh

1 Scadutree Fragment – Rauh Ruins (interior)

Map to the Rauh Ruins (interior) Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Rauh Ruins (interior) Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the Rauh Ancient Ruins, West site of Grace, head inside the ruins and up the stairs, steps then go right. In the big room, by the base of a an altar with waxy candles, there’s a Scadutree Fragment. If you go up the steps and head towards the map pin above, it’s hard to miss.

1 Scadutree Fragment – Rauh Ancient Ruins, East

Map to the Rauh Ancient Ruins, East Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Rauh Ancient Ruins, East Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s a Site of Grace, Miquella’s Cross, and Scadutree Fragment in the open section of east Rauh Ancient Ruins. It’s hard to miss while progressing through the area.

If you aren’t sure how to get to Rauh Ancient Ruins, continue through Shadow Keep until you get to the Specimen Storehouse, then take the elevator down by the main room.

Abyssal Woods

1 Scadutree Fragment – Church Ruins

Map to the Church Ruins Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Church Ruins Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After entering the Abyssal Woods, head toward the southeasternmost point of the area until you get to the Church Ruins. There are lots of terrifying Frenzied Flame enemies on the way that’ll chase you indefinitely and kill you with Madness, so use stealth and make sure they don’t spot you. There’s a Scadutree Fragment in the church.

If you aren’t sure where this area is, check out our guide on how to get to the Abyssal Woods in Shadow of the Erdtree .

Jagged Peak

1 Scadutree Fragment – Jagged Peak (mountainside)

Map to the Jagged Peak (mountainside) Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Jagged Peak (mountainside) Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the ascent up Jagged Peak, before you fight Ancient Dragon Sennesax, there’s a Scadutree Fragment on the ground by some rocks. It’s along the main route and tough to miss. If you haven’t been to this area yet, check out our guide on how to get to Jagged Peak in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Cerulean Coast

1 Scadutree Fragment – North Cerulean Coast

Map to the North Cerulean Coast Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the North Cerulean Coast Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the Cerulean Coast Site of Grace, follow the cliff edge round to the west. Keep following the cliff until you’re going north. There’s a canyon entrance in the cliffside to the north concealing an alcove with a Scadutree Fragment. Be careful; you’ll be ambushed by a Demi-Human Chieftain when you try to grab the fragment.

1 Scadutree Fragment – Stone Coffin Fissure Cross

Map to the Stone Coffin Fissure Cross Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Stone Coffin Fissure Cross Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the southernmost point of the map, on the Cerulean Coast, there’s an optional dungeon down a massive hole called Stone Coffin Fissure. I won’t spoil what’s at the bottom, but around the halfway point, there’s a Miquella’s Cross with a Scadutree Fragment next to it. It’s by a stunning view of an expansive cavern lined with Stone Coffins. You can’t miss it, so long as you’ve found Stone Coffin Fissure.

Enir-Ilim

1 Scadutree Fragment – Spiral Rise

Map to the Spiral Rise Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Spiral Rise Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the room containing the Spiral Rise Site of Grace, there’s a Miquella’s Cross with a Scadutree Fragment next to it. This one’s impossible to miss, since Enir-Ilim is almost entirely linear, and this Site of Grace is along the main route.

1 Scadutree Fragment – Spiral Rise Ascent

Map to the Spiral Rise Ascent Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Spiral Rise Ascent Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the Spiral Rise Site of Grace, proceed up the stairs and along the mandatory progression path. It’s almost entirely linear, so you can’t go wrong. After jumping out the window of the building with the Site of Grace, jump along the rooftops until you get to the next section through a broken stone railing.

On the left, there’s a building with a Revered Spirit Ash. On the right, there are stairs leading upward. Take those stairs up, then go through the circular building and take the next set of stairs up. At the top of these stairs, turn around and enter the hexagonal building. There’s a Scadutree Fragment here.

1 Scadutree Fragment – Cleansing Chamber Anteroom

Map to the Cleansing Chamber Anteroom Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Cleansing Chamber Anteroom Scadutree Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inside the room with the Cleansing Chamber Anteroom Site of Grace, there’s a Scadutree Fragment by a stone altar. This is another one along the mandatory progression path in Enir-Ilim.

Scaduview

Map to the Scaduview Scadutree Fragments. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location of the Scaduview Scadutree Fragments. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Beneath the arced black tower standing before the Scadutree, you’ll find a Vessel surrounded by knotted roots. In front of it are five Scadutree Fragments scattered on the ground. To reach this area, head through the Church District to the back of the Specimen Storehouse, then down the elevator on the outside scaffolding.

