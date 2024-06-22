Forgot password
Elden Ring character in the Abyssal Woods in Shadow of the Erdtree
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Elden Ring

How to get to the Abyssal Woods in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Abyssal Woods is one of the spookiest zones in Elden Ring's DLC, so here's how to get there.
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
Published: Jun 22, 2024 06:30 am

Elden Ring’s expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, adds an enormously expansive map with tons of secrets to discover. In typical FromSoftware fashion, much of the map is optional (and missable), and the entrance to the Abyssal Woods is tucked away in an area many players will miss.

If you’re wondering how to get down to the Abyssal Woods—the dark, lowland region east of Gravesite Plain—keep reading.

How to get to the Abyssal Woods in Elden Ring DLC

Darklight Catacombs location on the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree map
Darklight Catacombs location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Abyssal Woods is one of the creepiest, most unwelcoming regions in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and possibly any FromSoftware game to-date. I won’t spoil what’s there, but it’s bound to send you mad.

There’s only one way to get to the Abyssal Woods, and that’s through an optional side dungeon in southern Scadu Altus. You can find the Darklight Catacombs on the lower cliff at the south end of the lake at the bottom of the Recluses’ River.

To get there, progress through Shadow KeepShadow of the Erdtree’s second major Legacy Dungeon—until you get to a stone coffin behind an illusory wall that takes you down a waterfall. You end up in Recluses’ River, so progress down the river until you get to the shallow lake at the bottom.

Navigate down the cliff edge to the lower level just to the south, and you’ll find the entrance to Darklight Catacombs in the rock face. It’s fairly easy to spot once your down there. Clear the catacombs and beat the boss at the end to reach the Abyssal Woods.

Next, check out our guide to all Scadutree Fragments in Shadow of the Erdtree and the best builds to beat Elden Ring’s DLC.

Author
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
Tom is the UK Associate Editor for Dot Esports. He's the former TCG Editor for CBR and has a Master's degree in Chemistry from the University of Edinburgh. Tom spent six years as a Science Editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry, University of Cambridge, and AstraZeneca before leaving science to pursue his dream career in gaming at the start of 2023. He loves MMOs, RPGs, TCGs, and pretty much every game by FromSoftware—especially Dark Souls.
