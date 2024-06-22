How to get to the Abyssal Woods in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring’s expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, adds an enormously expansive map with tons of secrets to discover. In typical FromSoftware fashion, much of the map is optional (and missable), and the entrance to the Abyssal Woods is tucked away in an area many players will miss.

If you’re wondering how to get down to the Abyssal Woods—the dark, lowland region east of Gravesite Plain—keep reading.

How to get to the Abyssal Woods in Elden Ring DLC

Darklight Catacombs location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Abyssal Woods is one of the creepiest, most unwelcoming regions in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and possibly any FromSoftware game to-date. I won’t spoil what’s there, but it’s bound to send you mad.

There’s only one way to get to the Abyssal Woods, and that’s through an optional side dungeon in southern Scadu Altus. You can find the Darklight Catacombs on the lower cliff at the south end of the lake at the bottom of the Recluses’ River.

To get there, progress through Shadow Keep—Shadow of the Erdtree’s second major Legacy Dungeon—until you get to a stone coffin behind an illusory wall that takes you down a waterfall. You end up in Recluses’ River, so progress down the river until you get to the shallow lake at the bottom.

Navigate down the cliff edge to the lower level just to the south, and you’ll find the entrance to Darklight Catacombs in the rock face. It’s fairly easy to spot once your down there. Clear the catacombs and beat the boss at the end to reach the Abyssal Woods.

