How to get the O Mother gesture in Elden Ring DLC

You need O Mother to open a secret passage late in Elden Ring's DLC.
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
|
Published: Jun 23, 2024 12:25 pm

FromSoftware games are usually packed with secrets that require obscure solutions, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is no exception. A secret passage near Shadow Keep, Back Gate requires the O Mother gesture to open, but it’s easy to miss.

O Mother gesture location in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Map location of the O Mother gesture in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Go down the hole in Moorth Ruins to reach this area. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

To get the O Mother gesture in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, head to Moorth Ruins in Scadu Altus and look for a big hole in the ground. Carefully drop down into the hole and proceed through the cave until you emerge outside in Bonny Village. You’re on a lower plateau that connects to the region east of Shadow Keep, including the Church District.

To the north end of the plateau, by the cliff edge, you can find the O Mother gesture out in the open, on a corpse. I’ve marked its location on the map above, so it should be hard to miss. Just walk up and grab it—it’s that simple.

Looting the O Mother gesture in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
O Mother is out in the open near Bonny Village. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you’ve got the O Mother gesture, use it in front of the Queen Marika statue by the Shadow Keep, Back Gate Site of Grace. It opens a secret passage to a new area at the far north of the map—Scaduview.

Next, check out my comprehensive guide to all Scadutree Fragment locations in Shadow of the Erdtree and the best builds to beat Elden Ring’s DLC.

