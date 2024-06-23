How to get the O Mother gesture in Elden Ring DLC

FromSoftware games are usually packed with secrets that require obscure solutions, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is no exception. A secret passage near Shadow Keep, Back Gate requires the O Mother gesture to open, but it’s easy to miss.

Recommended Videos

O Mother gesture location in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Go down the hole in Moorth Ruins to reach this area. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

To get the O Mother gesture in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, head to Moorth Ruins in Scadu Altus and look for a big hole in the ground. Carefully drop down into the hole and proceed through the cave until you emerge outside in Bonny Village. You’re on a lower plateau that connects to the region east of Shadow Keep, including the Church District.

To the north end of the plateau, by the cliff edge, you can find the O Mother gesture out in the open, on a corpse. I’ve marked its location on the map above, so it should be hard to miss. Just walk up and grab it—it’s that simple.

O Mother is out in the open near Bonny Village. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you’ve got the O Mother gesture, use it in front of the Queen Marika statue by the Shadow Keep, Back Gate Site of Grace. It opens a secret passage to a new area at the far north of the map—Scaduview.

Next, check out my comprehensive guide to all Scadutree Fragment locations in Shadow of the Erdtree and the best builds to beat Elden Ring’s DLC.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy