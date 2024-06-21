How to get the Blade of Mercy in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

The Blade of Mercy is one of many exciting new additions to Elden Ring—courtesy of Shadow of the Erdtree—and we know its exact whereabouts, as well as what it does.

Elden Ring already had a whopping amount of Talismans providing boosts to increase health, add extra damage to certain attacks, and increase your carry weight. Shadow of the Erdtree widens the pool more so with tons of new Talismans—and the Blade of Mercy is causing a stir.

Not only have we tracked down this precious item, but we have full details on what bonuses it has and why it’s so important to obtain.

Where to find the Blade of Mercy in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Go here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Blade of Mercy can be found in a chest at the Scorched Ruins location found in Shadow of the Erdtree‘s Gravesite Plain area.

It’s one of the first locations you’re likely to come across in Shadow of the Erdtree, and is naturally on the main path as you head toward Belurat, Tower of Settlement—containing Divine Beast Dancing Lion.

Here’s a quick step-by-step guide of what you need to do:

Fast travel to the Scorched Ruins Grace—or if you haven’t been there, use our screenshot above to find it. Turn around 180 degrees. Summon Torrent to mount your spectral steed. From the direction you are facing, go through the arch, and reach the enemies in the road. Now, turn right, and jump up the buildings with black cloth on them. You should see a building with a hole in the wall for you to jump into. Go up the stairs, through the door, turn right, and cross the blanketed bridge. At the end on the left is a door for you to open. There’s a chest inside—and it contains the Blade of Mercy.

For even more help, here’s quick video showing you exactly how to get it.

What does Blade of Mercy do in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC?

Definitely worth having. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Blade of Mercy “raises attack power after each critical hit,” so, if you have a build relying heavily on breaking an enemy’s poise to land critical hits, your subsequent attack power is far more devastating.

Using big weapons like colossal weapons or greatswords are a match made in heaven for the Blade of Mercy. Almost every enemy can have their stance broken, so doing this faster allows you to have better attack power for the rest of your fight.

For more on Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, check out how to beat Rellana, Twin Moon Knight, and how to return to the Lands Between in the DLC.

