All new Talismans in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and where to find them

Extra tasty Talismans.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jun 20, 2024 05:04 pm

In Elden Ring, people are too busy worrying about builds and sometimes forget about how effective Talismans can really be—and that becomes even more important now that Shadow of the Erdtree handily adds a whole heap more.

The best Elden Ring players can complete the game with their eyes closed, hands tied together, and upside down, while not even holding the controller. But most of us are mere mortals, and items like Talismans can help—with Shadow of the Erdtree generously giving even more to use.

To give you some assistance, we’ve journeyed through the expanded Land of Shadow and tracked down many of these helpful trinkets.

Every new Talisman in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

talisman menu screen in elden ring shadow of the erdtree
More possibilities than ever before. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Having every Talisman in the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree would be massive in terms of expanding your options. The DLC is so big, though, that we don’t have every single Talisman for you—meaning we’re continually searching and updating.

Keep checking back as we find more, and here is a look at all the new Talismans we’ve come across in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Talisman NameEffectLocation
Ailment TalismanRaises resistance to the last ailment suffered.???
Blade of MercyRaises attack power after each critical hit.???
Blessed Blue Dew TalismanSlowly restores FP.???
Boltdrake Talisman Plus ThreeBoosts lightning damage negation by the utmost.???
Crimson Amber Medallion Plus ThreeBoosts maximum HP by the utmost.???
Crimson Seed Talisman +1Greatly boosts HP restoration from Flask of Crimson Tears.Obtained after using the Hole-Laden Necklace (received from Cathedral of Manus Metyr) on the bell in Finger Ruins of Rhia.
Crusade InsigniaRaises attack power after defeating an enemy.???
Enraged Divine BeastRaises potency of storms.Earned after defeating the Divine Beast Dancing Lion.
Fine Crucible Feather TalismanImproves backsteps but increases damage taken.???
Flamedrake Talisman Plus ThreeBoosts fire damage negation by the utmost.???
Pearldrake Talisman +3Boosts non-physical damage negation by the utmost.???
Rellana’s CameoEnhances attacks executed after maintaining the same stance for a while.???
Shattered Stone TalismanRaises potency of kicking and stomping skills.???
Smithing TalismanEnhances weapon-throwing attacks.???
Spelldrake Talisman Plus ThreeBoosts magic damage negation by the utmost.???
Stalwart Horn Charm +2Vastly raises robustnessFound deep within Bonny Gaol.
Talisman of All Crucibles.Grants effects of all crucible talismans.???
Talisman of Lord’s BestowalIncreases poise after using a flask of tears.???
Talisman of the DreadRaises potency of magma.???
Two-Headed Turtle TalismanGreatly raises stamina recovery speed.???
Verdigris DiscusRaises defense with higher equipment load.???
Viridian Amber Medallion +3Boosts maximum stamina by the utmost.Obtained in Darklight Catacombs after jumping over the early stone railing to fall onto the tiny ledge, walking around, dropping down the broken section of the platform, and climbing to reach a chest containing the Talisman.

We hope the information we’ve given is useful, but we’re adding new Talismans and locations as we learn everything—so do return for all the latest handy tidbits.

Furthermore, don’t forget to take a look at every new weapon in Shadow of the Erdtree as well.

