All new Talismans in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and where to find them

In Elden Ring, people are too busy worrying about builds and sometimes forget about how effective Talismans can really be—and that becomes even more important now that Shadow of the Erdtree handily adds a whole heap more.

Recommended Videos

The best Elden Ring players can complete the game with their eyes closed, hands tied together, and upside down, while not even holding the controller. But most of us are mere mortals, and items like Talismans can help—with Shadow of the Erdtree generously giving even more to use.

To give you some assistance, we’ve journeyed through the expanded Land of Shadow and tracked down many of these helpful trinkets.

Every new Talisman in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

More possibilities than ever before. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Having every Talisman in the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree would be massive in terms of expanding your options. The DLC is so big, though, that we don’t have every single Talisman for you—meaning we’re continually searching and updating.

Keep checking back as we find more, and here is a look at all the new Talismans we’ve come across in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Talisman Name Effect Location Ailment Talisman Raises resistance to the last ailment suffered. ??? Blade of Mercy Raises attack power after each critical hit. ??? Blessed Blue Dew Talisman Slowly restores FP. ??? Boltdrake Talisman Plus Three Boosts lightning damage negation by the utmost. ??? Crimson Amber Medallion Plus Three Boosts maximum HP by the utmost. ??? Crimson Seed Talisman +1 Greatly boosts HP restoration from Flask of Crimson Tears. Obtained after using the Hole-Laden Necklace (received from Cathedral of Manus Metyr) on the bell in Finger Ruins of Rhia. Crusade Insignia Raises attack power after defeating an enemy. ??? Enraged Divine Beast Raises potency of storms. Earned after defeating the Divine Beast Dancing Lion. Fine Crucible Feather Talisman Improves backsteps but increases damage taken. ??? Flamedrake Talisman Plus Three Boosts fire damage negation by the utmost. ??? Pearldrake Talisman +3 Boosts non-physical damage negation by the utmost. ??? Rellana’s Cameo Enhances attacks executed after maintaining the same stance for a while. ??? Shattered Stone Talisman Raises potency of kicking and stomping skills. ??? Smithing Talisman Enhances weapon-throwing attacks. ??? Spelldrake Talisman Plus Three Boosts magic damage negation by the utmost. ??? Stalwart Horn Charm +2 Vastly raises robustness Found deep within Bonny Gaol. Talisman of All Crucibles. Grants effects of all crucible talismans. ??? Talisman of Lord’s Bestowal Increases poise after using a flask of tears. ??? Talisman of the Dread Raises potency of magma. ??? Two-Headed Turtle Talisman Greatly raises stamina recovery speed. ??? Verdigris Discus Raises defense with higher equipment load. ??? Viridian Amber Medallion +3 Boosts maximum stamina by the utmost. Obtained in Darklight Catacombs after jumping over the early stone railing to fall onto the tiny ledge, walking around, dropping down the broken section of the platform, and climbing to reach a chest containing the Talisman.

We hope the information we’ve given is useful, but we’re adding new Talismans and locations as we learn everything—so do return for all the latest handy tidbits.

Furthermore, don’t forget to take a look at every new weapon in Shadow of the Erdtree as well.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy