How to find and use the Belurat Tower Storeroom Key in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Exploration is a crucial component of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. In FromSoftware fashion, lots of things locked behind doors or gates require key items. The Belurat Tower Storeroom Key is just one of many, so here is how to find and use it.

Belurat Tower Storeroom Key location in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Belurat Tower Storeroom Key is located within Belurat, Tower Settlement, the area where you fight the Divine Beast Dancing Lion. Here’s what you need to do to find the key:

Start from the Belurat, Tower Settlement Grace

The fountain is located just ahead of the Belurat Grace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It is the second Grace you discover in Belurat, shortly after traversing through the settlement. From there, you should head forward toward the fountain. Beware of a large enemy hiding in the right corner.

Go up the stairs and down the path with the casters

The casters are slow and can be easily avoided. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go straight down the path until you see a room on the left side. Several enemies should emerge from it once you approach. Clear them and enter, go up the stairs, and you will have reached the next Grace, Small Private Altar.

Head out and go left

The area is filled with several enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Leave the room with the Grace and go up the stairs. Defeat the big, dual-sword-wielding enemy, and then go left towards the waterfall. Once you reach it, head into an alleyway, where you’ll find several enemies. Traverse the swamp going left and you will find a room with a ladder. Climb the ladder and there you will find the Storeroom Key.

How to use the Belurat Tower Storeroom Key in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

You must defeat the boss before you’ll be able to receive this Incantation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can use the Storeroom Key to its full effect, you must defeat the Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss fight located at the Theatre of the Divine Beast. The boss will drop its head as a reward, which players can wear as armor and as a required item for this following section.

Like all other keys in Elden Ring, it opens an ominous door. The Storeroom is found at the Small Private Altar Grace. Instead of going right where the big enemy is, go left where the casters stand on a bridge. Defeat them and go forward until you find a door. Inside, you will find an NPC that will not talk to you unless you put on the Divine Beast Head armor piece. Once you equip it, exhaust the NPC’s dialogue, and you will receive an Incantation—the Watchful Spirit to summon a guardian spirit. The Incantation is unique to the DLC.

