How to find and use the Well Depths Key in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is packed with secrets, many hidden behind locked doors. One of the first locked doors is in Belurat Tower Settlement, at the bottom of the well shortly after the first Site of Grace.

If you want to find the Well Depths Key or found the key but aren’t sure where to use it, keep reading.

Well Depths Key location in Elden Ring DLC

To get the Well Depths Key in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, proceed through Belurat, Tower Settlement, until you reach the Small Private Altar Site of Grace. Head out of the room and up the steps, then up another set of steps. Turn right by the broken wall and follow the path around the back of the building until you reach the flowing water channel you see in the video above.

Before the waterfall, turn right and enter the building, then climb up the ladder. Exit the room and turn left, then jump onto the roof of the building and follow the roof around. It takes you to a hidden area where you can jump onto a balcony. There’s a Whiteflesh Mushroom on the railing, and the Well Depths Key is in the room on the right.

How to use the Well Depths Key in Elden Ring DLC

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use the Well Depths Key, climb down into the well at the start of the area, from the Belurat, Tower Settlement Site of Grace, go straight ahead and turn right at the fountain, then go up the steps and turn right again. The well is at the end of the road, on the left.

Climb down the ladder (don’t jump—it’s a lethal fall) and you’ll enter a sewer area with a locked door. You can use the Well Depths Key to open this door and proceed to the next area of Belurat, Tower Settlement.

