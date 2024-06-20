All Legacy Dungeons in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, mapped

Many consider Elden Ring’s Legacy Dungeons the game’s best part. They’re tightly designed, intricately interconnected levels reminiscent of old-school Souls dungeons. If you’re wondering how many Legacy Dungeons are in Shadow of the Erdtree, what they’re called, or where they’re located, you’ve come to the right place.

All new Legacy Dungeons in Elden Ring DLC, mapped

All areas in the Land of Shadow considered Legacy Dungeons. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

There are two main Legacy Dungeons in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, but they’re very expansive, have multiple sections, and you revisit them later. There’s also a third, optional dungeon structured like a small Legacy Dungeon.

Belurat, Tower Settlement [1a] is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree‘s first Legacy Dungeon. It’s close to your starting point in the Land of Shadow and you can access it immediately. Enir-Ilim [1b] is another Legacy Dungeon-like area connected to Belurat, but you aren’t able to access it at first.

Shadow Keep [2a] is the second Legacy Dungeon. It’s in the far north of Scadu Altus, the second zone of the expansion. You can skip Belurat and head straight to Shadow Keep if you want, but you have to get through Castle Ensis and beat Rellana, Twinned Moon Knight to reach Scadu Altus. Shadow Keep connects to the Specimen Storehouse [2b], which is essentially its second part. Shadow Keep, Church District [2c] is an optional third section accessed from Scadu Altus.

Midra’s Manse [3] gets an honorable mention. You can find it at the bottom of the Abyssal Woods, the spooky forest area beneath the Jagged Peak. If you’re not sure how to get here yet, explore the Darklight Catacombs in southern Scadu Altus, south of Recluses’ River. Midra’s Manse is quite small, but it’s structured like a Legacy Dungeon—it’s separate from the overworld, filled with difficult enemies, interconnected with a few clever shortcuts, and there’s a major boss at the end.

Which Legacy Dungeons are mandatory?

The only mandatory Legacy Dungeons to reach the final boss of Shadow of the Erdtree are [2a] Shadow Keep, [2b] Specimen Storehouse, and [1b] Enir-Ilim. You’ll probably end up exploring them all, though, especially if you want to get the most out of the expansion.

Which order should you do the Legacy Dungeons in?

An ideal Legacy Dungeon order could be [1a] Belurat, [2a] Shadow Keep, [2b] Specimen Storehouse, then [1b] Enir-Ilim and [2c] Shadow Keep, Church District in either order. You can do [3] Midra’s Manse whenever you want, as long as you’ve found the Abyssal Woods. It’s around the same difficulty level as Specimen Storehouse and lower Enir-Ilim. But beware—the boss of Midra’s Manse will send you mad.

