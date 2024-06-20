All major bosses in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, listed

FromSoftware’s Shadow of the Erdtree serves up another mouth-watering array of multi-phase, multi-faceted monsters, and we’ve put together a handy checklist of every major boss in Elden Ring‘s DLC.

Recommended Videos

From the first encounter with the roaming Crucible Knight to the showdown with Margit, The Fell Omen, to a sanity-sapping struggle with Malenia, Blade of Miquella, Elden Ring’s bosses had it all. They’re a distant memory now, though, as those encounters have been swapped for Shadow of the Erdtree‘s set of brutal boss fights.

From gliding beasts to powerful, poisonous organisms, Shadow of the Erdtree’s main bosses have it all, so let’s see who you have to contend with.

*Spoiler warning ahead*

How many major bosses are in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion? Answered

Kill it with fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree has 10 main bosses and only a handful of them are compulsory to beat if you want to complete the main DLC’s story.

Whether you’re browsing for curiosity’s sake or you want to keep track of where you are in relation to Shadow of the Erdtree’s overarching story, here’s a full list of every main boss in order in the Elden Ring DLC—and we’ve marked the compulsory bosses with an easy “(C)” identifier.

Bayle the Dread

Diving Beast Dancing Lion

Golden Hippopotamus

Lord of Frenzied Flame

Messmer the Impaler (C)

Promised Consort Radahn (C)

Putrescent Knight

Rellana, Twin Moon Knight (C)

Romina, Saint of the Bud (C)

Scadutree Avatar

There are many different routes, hidden passages, and ways to explore the Shadow Realm in Shadow of the Erdtree. The four bosses we’ve highlighted above are the ones we think you need to beat to advance.

If any additional workarounds are found and even fewer bosses are needed, we’ll update this list to aid you in future speedruns of Elden Ring’s DLC.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy