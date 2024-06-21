While some bosses are part of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree’s main story, others are more of a legendary tale, like the Putrescent Knight.

The Putrescent Knight in Elden Ring‘s Shadow of the Erdtree is a sight to behold, with a face so distorted it defies recognition and a body that’s mostly skeletal. This formidable foe demands your utmost attention and skill. In our recommended boss order guide for Shadow of the Erdtree, we advise facing the Putrescent Knight as the fifth challenge, immediately following Messmer. This strategic placement is due to the knight’s relentless nature—its sword strikes can swiftly bring you down with just a few decisive blows.

In this guide, I’ll show you how to beat the Putrescent Knight in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Putrescent Knight location in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Pretty lonely out here for a knight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Putrescent Knight resides in the Stone Coffin Fissure in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. You can find it at the southern tip of the Cerulean Coast.

To access this area, travel to the southernmost point of the Land of Shadow. Look for a pit that leads into an expansive dungeon. This area is only accessible after the Great Rune has broken as Miquella‘s seal will otherwise block your path.

When you get to the Stone Coffin Fissure, progress through the dungeon until you reach the Site of Grace at Fissure Depths. From here, a massive hole awaits at the top of a staircase. Drop down into this chasm to face the Putrescent Knight. You won’t take any fall damage, but you must be prepared for the battle that’s to come.

Best preset against Putrescent Knight in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

For this fight, the following preset will give you the best chance of victory against the Putrescent Knight in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree:

Weapon : Any weapon that inflicts Bleed damage, such as Eleonora’s Poleblade or Rivers of Blood katana.

: Any weapon that inflicts Bleed damage, such as Eleonora’s Poleblade or Rivers of Blood katana. Armor : Medium armor for a balance between mobility and defense.

: Medium armor for a balance between mobility and defense. Spirit Ashes: Summon Thiollier to aid you in battle.

Strategy

Before jumping into the battle, make sure your equipment deals Bleed damage. The Putrescent Knight is highly susceptible to Bleed, so a weapon with this effect can chip at its health as you dodge to safety. Summon Thiollier as soon as the fight begins to help manage the two parts of the boss.

The Putrescent Knight consists of two entities: the main knight, which is a large monstrosity wielding a boomerang sword, and its equally monstrous horse. These entities can detach from each other, meaning you’ll have to contend with attacks from both simultaneously.

Tips for the battle

Keep your focus on the knight’s movements and be ready to dodge its sword swipes and boomerang throws.

The horse will often lunge at you, sometimes from off-screen. Keep an eye on its position and be ready to dodge its charges. If you see it detach, maintain spatial awareness to avoid surprise attacks.

Bleed damage is your best friend in this fight. Successfully filling the Bleed meter will take off huge chunks of the boss’ HP. Aim to land as many Bleed-inflicting hits as possible.

Summoning Thiollier helps divide the boss’ attention, giving you openings to attack.

Putrescent Knight’s moveset in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Boomerang sword. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Putrescent Knight’s moveset includes the following attacks in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree:

AoE Blue Flames: One of the most dangerous moves in the Putrescent Knight’s arsenal is its arena-wide Blue Flames attack. The boss grows in size and shoots blue flames across the arena. If you touch these flames, you take significant damage and your Frostbite meter fills rapidly. Counter: Use your shield to block the initial hits and roll through the subsequent flames. Try to stay close to the boss to avoid getting cornered by the flames.

One of the most dangerous moves in the Putrescent Knight’s arsenal is its arena-wide Blue Flames attack. The boss grows in size and shoots blue flames across the arena. If you touch these flames, you take significant damage and your Frostbite meter fills rapidly. Sword Swipes : Putrescent Knight unleashes close-range slashes that are telegraphed and dodgeable. Counter: Dodge backward.

: Putrescent Knight unleashes close-range slashes that are telegraphed and dodgeable. Boomerang Throw : Putrescent Knight throws its sword at long range, returning like a boomerang. Counter: Parry or dodge continuously until the boomerang returns.

: Putrescent Knight throws its sword at long range, returning like a boomerang. Horse Lunge : Putrescent Knight’s horse charges at you, often from off-screen. Remember, the knight and horse can separate, creating two independent threats. Always keep an eye on the horse. As soon as it detaches, dodge.

: Putrescent Knight’s horse charges at you, often from off-screen. Remember, the knight and horse can separate, creating two independent threats.

Rewards for beating Putrescent Knight’s Moveset in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Defeating the Putrescent Knight yields the Remembrance of the Putrescent. You can exchange this item for powerful gear or abilities at the Roundtable Hold.

After beating the Putrescent Knight in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, you can continue the questline involving Thiollier and St. Trina.

