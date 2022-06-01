How to get the Rivers of Blood Katana in Elden Ring

There are many amazing weapons in Elden Ring, but some are more popular than others. Due to its power level and cool looks, the Rivers of Blood Katana is one of the most sought weapons in the game. If you’re looking to gear up your character with a focus on Bleed damage, Rivers of Blood Katana is the weapon to have.

Considering Rivers of Blood Katana will be impossible to unlock at the earlier stages of the game, players will need to make do with other alternatives like the Uchiganata. The main reason why Rivers of Blood Katana is so much better than the other alternatives is because of its unique ability: Rivers of Blood can stack more bleed damage compared to its alternatives.

How to get Rivers of Blood Katana in Elden Ring

Screengrab via FromSoftware Inc. Screengrab via FromSoftware Inc.

The Rivers of Blood Katana can be found in Mountaintops of the Giants, a late-game area. Your adventures will guide you to the Church of Repose in the region, and you’ll be invaded by Bloody Finger Okina, the Rivers of Blood Katana’s owner.

Only players who haven’t killed the Fire Giant will be able to unlock the Rivers of Blood Katana in their current playthrough.

How to beat Bloody Finger Okina in Elden Ring and unlock the Rivers of Blood Katana

The Bloody Finger Okina is one of the more challenging encounters in Elden Ring. You’ll need to get familiar with his mechanics and try to strike when he’s healing. If you aren’t geared enough, the chances of you making it out of the battle are relatively low.

There’s a second method that can net players an easy win versus Bloody Finger Okina, however. Once Okina starts chasing you, lead him to a nearby cliff. Considering the narrow angles around the cliff-side, there’s a decent chance Okina will fall off the cliff, and you’ll gain the kill credit and unlock the Rivers of Blood Katana. You’ll need to counter his moves to push him off the cliff, preferably with a shield.

Can you get two Rivers of Blood Katana in Elden Ring?

Yes, you can get two Rivers of Blood Katanas in Elden Ring. Getting the second copy won’t be possible in the playthrough you unlocked the first Rivers of Blood. You can start a New Game+ journey and beat Bloody Finger Okina again, which will allow you to unlock your second Rivers of Blood Katana.

How to equip the Rivers of Blood Katana in Elden Ring

Players will need to have 12 Strength, 18 Dexterity, and 20 Arcane to equip the Rivers of Blood Katana in Elden Ring. If you aren’t planning on unlocking the second Rivers of Blood, you can pair it with a Uchiganata Katana.