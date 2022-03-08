Where to find the Uchigatana in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is full of powerful weapons that can give you an edge against tough bosses and enemies. Some are large weapons that require two hands, while others are smaller and can be dual-wielded. Players must decide which weapons are best for their build, and sometimes specific weapons are needed to capitalize on their stats and abilities.

A powerful blade players can find relatively early in Elden Ring is the Uchigatana, which is a deadly sword with a blood loss passive ability. This weapon can fit into multiple builds and is something you should grab in almost every playthrough.

Screengrab via Dot Esports

Players can find the Uchigatana in the northern tip of Limegrave to the east of Stormveil Castle in the Deathtouched Catacombs. The Uchigatana isn’t dropped by the boss in this dungeon, meaning you don’t have to fight them to get it. But beating Black Knife Assassin does give you the Assassin’s Crimson Dagger Talisman, so it’s worth fighting through the entire area.

Screengrab via Dot Esports

After fighting through a few skeletons in Deathtouched Catacombs, you’ll eventually go down a flight of stairs. Turn right at the bottom of the stairs and walk through the doorway on the left wall. You’ll find yourself on a platform above another room, and two more skeletons will come to life. Defeat them to secure the area and loot the body hanging over the ledge.

The Uchigatana is on this body, and you can leave the dungeon at this point if you wish. The Black Knife Assassin is one of the easier fights in Limegrave, but don’t feel pressured if you’re at a lower level or don’t need the Assassin’s Crimson Dagger Talisman.

If the Uchigatana is a weapon you plan on using in a playthrough, consider starting as the Samurai class. This class gives you an Uchigatana by default, which can save you some time later on.