How to get the Assassin’s Crimson Dagger Talisman in Elden Ring

There are dozens of powerful weapons and equipment scattered around the Lands Between in Elden Ring that can significantly help you on your journey. Players can find specific Talismans to improve their builds that can make up for a weak point or drawback in their stats. Some are simple to find while others require you to defeat a few enemies along the way.

The Assassin’s Crimson Dagger Talisman is a useful item that restores HP when players deal critical damage to enemies. This can make a significant difference in several builds, and players should consider this item a valid option. The only downside to this Talisman is that you have to clear a dungeon and defeat a boss to get it.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Assassin’s Crimson Dagger Talisman is dropped by the Black Knife Assassin in the Deathtouched Catacombs. The Deathtouched Catacombs are near the northern coast of Limegrave tucked alongside a cliff wall. Look for a glowing spirit situated beside the entrance.

Players must fight their way through multiple skeletons to open to the door leading to the boss, which can be tough at lower levels. But the Black Knife Assassin is one of the easier bosses in the game, so don’t stress too much.

The item will be in your inventory after defeating the boss, allowing you to gain health when dealing critical damage. Health is one of the most important stats in Elden Ring, and every minor buff can make a substantial difference.