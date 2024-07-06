Image Credit: Bethesda
Elden Ring character wielding Fire Knight's Greatsword in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Elden Ring

How to get the Fire Knight’s Greatsword in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Don't miss this unique Colossal Sword.
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
|
Published: Jul 6, 2024 01:49 pm

The Fire Knight’s Greatsword is undoubtedly one of the coolest weapons added in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Its red coiled blade looks unlike any other weapon in the game, and it’s perfect for a melee-focused pyromancer.

It’s fairly straightforward to get, so keep reading to learn how you can add one to your collection.

Fire Knight’s Greatsword location in Elden Ring DLC

Fire Knight's Greatsword farming spot in Shadow Keep marked on Elden Ring's DLC map
Take the elevator down from Specimen Storehouse, First Floor. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports
In Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, the Fire Knight’s Greatsword is a random drop from the Fire Knight enemies who wield the weapon in Shadow Keep.

The fastest way to farm it is to backtrack from the Storehouse, First Floor Site of Grace in the Specimen Storehouse Legacy Dungeon. Go down the elevator, and at the bottom, there’s a patrolling Fire Knight who drops the sword.

Looting the Fire Knight's Greatsword in Shadow Keep in Elden Ring DLC
Farm the knight by the elevator until the Fire Knight’s Greatsword drops. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I got lucky and the sword dropped the first time I killed him, but it might take you a few more attempts. It doesn’t take long to ride the elevator down, kill the knight, and then teleport back to the Storehouse, First Floor Site of Grace. Just remember to reset the elevator beforehand.

Use a Silver-Picked Fowl Foot and the Silver Scarab helm to boost your Item Discovery rate and the Fire Knight’s Greatsword will drop eventually.

The Fire Knight’s Greatsword deals a mixture of Fire and Physical damage and packs a punch. According to the weapon description, “further flame imbuement will amplify the effect and greatly increase the armament’s power,” suggesting the Fire Knight’s Greatsword excels with Fire-based weapon buffs and Ashes of War.

Tom Foley
