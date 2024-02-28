How to unlock Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring

The Roundtable Hold is the main hub area in Elden Ring, where you’ll make a majority of your progress in the story. The hold houses a few other Tarnished looking to make their mark in the Lands Between and several vendors you can use to upgrade your gear.

While the Roundtable Hold plays an integral role in the story and your overall journey in Elden Ring, you don’t have access to it right from the start of the game. Instead, you need to complete one of two objectives to gain the ability to travel to the location. The guide below shows exactly what objectives you need to complete to reach the Roundtable Hold.

Unlocking the Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring

The fast travel location of the Roundtable Hold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two different ways to gain access to the Roundtable Hold, but both of them involve the same objective. You need to visit specific Sites of Grace, which triggers Melina to visit you and say you’ve proven yourself enough to go to the mysterious location. Melina has been testing you during your first couple of hours in Elden Ring, which is why the Roundtable Hold isn’t available from the beginning.

Below, you can see what Sites of Grace to visit to trigger Melina’s appearance:

Visit any Site of Grace outside of Limgrave (Stormhill is the easiest location to visit) Defeat Margit, the Fell Omen and rest at the Site of Grace that appears in the boss arena (you can also rest at the Site of Grace in Stormveil Castle before the Margit fight)

If you want to visit the Roundtable Hold as quickly as possible, simply reach Stormhill from Limgrave and rest at the first Site of Grace you can find. Following the gold Site of Grace indicators on your map will lead you directly to Stormhill and Stormveil Castle, where Margit is located.

However, if you want a true challenge in Elden Ring, you can defeat Margit first before reaching the Roundtable Hold. This adds another layer of difficulty to the beginning of the game.

After you have reached the Roundtable Hold, you can fast travel there from any Site of Grace at any future point in the game by clicking on the “Table of Last Grace” icon on your map. I recommend always coming back after any major boss battle, as there is often new NPC dialogue to hear and some new locations to see. Of course, you’ll also want to travel there to upgrade your gear at the blacksmith or purchase something from one of the vendors.

