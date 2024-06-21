How to beat Rellana, Twin Moon Knight in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Rellana, Twin Moon Knight is no joke, and if you’re struggling with the boss, this guide has tips and tricks to bring the noble knight to their knees in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Recommended Videos

I’m not even shocked at how difficult Rellana, Twin Moon Knight, is. None of us should be. While the dual-sword-wielding tyrant isn’t as difficult as Malenia or the Elden Beast—which isn’t as difficult now thanks to the 1.12 update—Rellana is sure to make you see the words “You Died” over and over in Elden Ring.

The Shadow of the Erdtree boss can be beaten, however, and a few nuggets of information should help you take her down.

How to beat Rellana in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Some attacks are brutal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Preparation

There’s a recurring theme with many of the main bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree—you need lots of health and Stamina. If you don’t have either of these things in abundance, you’ll struggle.

We’ve already discussed the recommended level you need to be for Elden Ring‘s DLC; however, I highly recommend you have at least 50 Vigor—if not more—and at least 30 or so ability points invested in Endurance. Rellana simply loves to throw endless projectiles at you if you stray too far, making the ability to roll freely a necessity.

Shadow of the Erdtree adds new Talismans, but classics such as Erdtree’s Favor and the Crimson Amber Medallion work wonders here. I opted for the Arsenal Charm to allow me to wear big, protective armor and retain a Med. Load, and because Rellana takes big bleed damage, not only do I recommend a trusty bleed build for this fight, but I strongly advise you go with the Lord of Blood’s Exultation Talisman for extra damage.

This is optional, but having additional elemental resistance (however you decide) isn’t the worst option in the world.

Phase one

POW. Watch out for Rellana’s arc projectile she likes to cast right at the beginning of the battle—which is not ideal if you’re trying to summon an Ash or use your Flask of Wondrous Physick. You can roll through this and her flying swords, too—which is why we want solid investment in Endurance.

I find staying mid-range with Rellana is a good mix. Not too close to contend with her horrific combos, but far enough so she can spend time using spells, giving you time to be close enough to score some free hits. Zoning is important in this fight.

Her first phase has a few big, strong attacks that can be easily dodged and leave enough of a window to nibble away at her HP bar. Again, a nice Rivers of Blood or Uchigatana setup results in serious bleeding and can result in big chunks of her health vanishing.

Honestly, the first third or so of this fight is quite manageable, and within a few goes I was getting Rellana’s health bar down efficiently not using many Flasks of Crimson Tears.

Speaking of tears…

Phase two

Oh boy, the second she pulls out the giant sword I am a sobbing wreck. Once you’ve chewed through roughly 40% of Rellana’s health bar, you must brace yourself to run or dodge perfectly. All the Scadutree Fragments in the world won’t save you if you get hit by either of the big sword attacks—and you don’t want to be hit by both, believe me.

At halfway, the elemental swords come out, and now she means business. The blue sword can whip many projectiles at you in a machine-gun-like fashion, so rolling ahead is required, and the flaming sword is why I suggested elemental resistance to cushion the blows somewhat.

You need to take more time with phase two. If you get greedy, there are plenty of times when Rellana decides enough is enough and ends you with one combo—plus, again, you don’t want to be caught out by her comically sized sword. When you get those moments, either opt for big heavy attacks to try and break her posture, or play it safe with a few Corpse Piler’s to build up her bleed bar.

We have completed this fight without a Mimic Tear, but for a quick run-through, here’s a successful encounter with Rellana, Twin Moon Knight.

Making it look easy. Video by Dot Esports

All rewards for beating Rellana in Shadow of the Erdtree

But not brutal enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you are successful in your showdown with Rellana, you earn 240,000 Runes to level up, along with the Remembrance of the Twin Moon Knight, which you can use to get more Runes or take to Finger Reader Enia at the Roundtable.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy