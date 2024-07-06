All Light Greatswords and how to get them in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Light Greatswords are one of the new weapon categories added in Shadow of the Erdtree. They’re formidable weapons that could prove useful on your path to take down the DLC’s tough bosses. Here are all the Light Greatswords and their locations in Elden Ring’s DLC.

Recommended Videos

Light Greatsword locations in Shadow of the Erdtree

There are three Light Greatswords in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Two of these, Rellana’s Twin Blades and Leda’s Sword, are rewards for beating their associated boss fights, while Milady is found in a chest. While they are harder to obtain, the first two Light Greatswords are absolutely worth the trouble.

The Light Greatswords in Elden Ring are as follows:

Name Location Milady Castle Ensis Rellana’s Twin Blades Castle Ensis (Rellana’s Remembrance) Leda’s Sword Enir-Ilim The Light Greatswords can only be uncovered in the DLC’s Lands of Shadow.

Best Light Greatsword in Elden Ring

Rellana’s Twin Blades with Rellana’s Cameo Talisman are brutal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All the Light Greatswords are fantastic weapons, though I’ll place my bets on Rellana’s Twin Blades. Even with suboptimal stat distribution and no Talismans, this weapon can achieve 1,100 base damage and more.

With the best Rellana’s Twin Blades build, they’re one of the strongest weapons in Elden Ring. Being a reward for defeating Rellana herself, this pair of swords makes the trouble of challenging her more than worth it, especially if you like spellsword builds with high Intelligence, Faith, and Dexterity.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy