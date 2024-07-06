Image Credit: Bethesda
A character wielding Leda's Armor and Sword in Elden Ring.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Elden Ring

All Light Greatswords and how to get them in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The new DLC weapons are fantastic and well worth the trouble.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Jul 6, 2024 12:29 pm

Light Greatswords are one of the new weapon categories added in Shadow of the Erdtree. They’re formidable weapons that could prove useful on your path to take down the DLC’s tough bosses. Here are all the Light Greatswords and their locations in Elden Ring’s DLC.

Light Greatsword locations in Shadow of the Erdtree

There are three Light Greatswords in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Two of these, Rellana’s Twin Blades and Leda’s Sword, are rewards for beating their associated boss fights, while Milady is found in a chest. While they are harder to obtain, the first two Light Greatswords are absolutely worth the trouble.

The Light Greatswords in Elden Ring are as follows:

NameLocation
MiladyCastle Ensis
Rellana’s Twin BladesCastle Ensis (Rellana’s Remembrance)
Leda’s SwordEnir-Ilim
The Light Greatswords can only be uncovered in the DLC’s Lands of Shadow.

Best Light Greatsword in Elden Ring

Character wearing the Rellana's set in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Rellana’s Twin Blades with Rellana’s Cameo Talisman are brutal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All the Light Greatswords are fantastic weapons, though I’ll place my bets on Rellana’s Twin Blades. Even with suboptimal stat distribution and no Talismans, this weapon can achieve 1,100 base damage and more.

With the best Rellana’s Twin Blades build, they’re one of the strongest weapons in Elden Ring. Being a reward for defeating Rellana herself, this pair of swords makes the trouble of challenging her more than worth it, especially if you like spellsword builds with high Intelligence, Faith, and Dexterity.

Author
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.