How to enter the Tower of Shadow in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Many of the characters you meet in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree are looking for Miquella, and word is abuzz that he might’ve gone to the fabled Tower of Shadow. But, in typical FromSoftware fashion, Shadow of the Erdtree never explicitly tells you what the Tower of Shadow is, where you can find it, or what it looks like.

After playing 50 hours of Shadow of the Erdtree, I can tell you exactly where the Tower of Shadow is and what you need to do to access it, and the answer may surprise you. So, if you’re curious, keep reading.

How do you enter the Tower of Shadow in Elden Ring DLC?

The Tower of Shadow is suspended above Belurat. Image via Bandai Namco

Be warned—major spoilers for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’s second act lie ahead.

The Tower of Shadow refers to Enir-Ilim, the shadowy spiral tower above Belurat, Tower Settlement. You can see it from the moment you enter Gravesite Plain at the start of the expansion, but it’s hidden by a veil of shadow. To enter the Tower of Shadow, you first need to burn the Sealing Tree responsible for concealing Enir-Ilim.

First, beat Messmer the Impaler at the top of Specimen Storehouse to get Messmer’s Kindling. Then, head down the lift on the ground floor of Specimen Storehouse to reach the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. Proceed through this area until you reach the boss, Romina, Saint of the Bud. Her attacks inflict Scarlet Rot, so make sure to bring Boluses or the Flame, Cleanse Me Incantation.

After beating Romina, use Messmer’s Kindling to burn the Sealing Tree behind her boss arena. This makes the Tower of Shadow accessible from this point onward and teleports you to its starting point. The area is called Enir-Ilim in-game. You can also access Enir-Ilim from the Divine Beast Dancing Lion’s boss arena.

