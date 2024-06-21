Forgot password
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree screencap with a huge temple shown in the background dropped over by that traditional, recognizable golden glow of the Elden Ring.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via FromSoftware
Category:
Elden Ring

How to enter the Tower of Shadow in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

They say Miquella went to the Tower of Shadow. We'll help you get there.
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
|
Published: Jun 21, 2024 05:36 am

Many of the characters you meet in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree are looking for Miquella, and word is abuzz that he might’ve gone to the fabled Tower of Shadow. But, in typical FromSoftware fashion, Shadow of the Erdtree never explicitly tells you what the Tower of Shadow is, where you can find it, or what it looks like.

After playing 50 hours of Shadow of the Erdtree, I can tell you exactly where the Tower of Shadow is and what you need to do to access it, and the answer may surprise you. So, if you’re curious, keep reading.

How do you enter the Tower of Shadow in Elden Ring DLC?

Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree Belurat, Tower Settlement
The Tower of Shadow is suspended above Belurat. Image via Bandai Namco

Be warned—major spoilers for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’s second act lie ahead.

The Tower of Shadow refers to Enir-Ilim, the shadowy spiral tower above Belurat, Tower Settlement. You can see it from the moment you enter Gravesite Plain at the start of the expansion, but it’s hidden by a veil of shadow. To enter the Tower of Shadow, you first need to burn the Sealing Tree responsible for concealing Enir-Ilim.

First, beat Messmer the Impaler at the top of Specimen Storehouse to get Messmer’s Kindling. Then, head down the lift on the ground floor of Specimen Storehouse to reach the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. Proceed through this area until you reach the boss, Romina, Saint of the Bud. Her attacks inflict Scarlet Rot, so make sure to bring Boluses or the Flame, Cleanse Me Incantation.

After beating Romina, use Messmer’s Kindling to burn the Sealing Tree behind her boss arena. This makes the Tower of Shadow accessible from this point onward and teleports you to its starting point. The area is called Enir-Ilim in-game. You can also access Enir-Ilim from the Divine Beast Dancing Lion’s boss arena.

If you found this helpful, check out our guide to all Scadutree Fragment locations in Elden Ring’s DLC. Scadutree Fragments go a long way to making you more powerful—and they’re worth collecting.

Author
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
Tom is the UK Associate Editor for Dot Esports. He's the former TCG Editor for CBR and has a Master's degree in Chemistry from the University of Edinburgh. Tom spent six years as a Science Editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry, University of Cambridge, and AstraZeneca before leaving science to pursue his dream career in gaming at the start of 2023. He loves MMOs, RPGs, TCGs, and pretty much every game by FromSoftware—especially Dark Souls.
