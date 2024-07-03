Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC introduced several new weapons with unique movesets. A new weapon category that was introduced is the Light Greatsword type, and the Milady is a perfect specimen to showcase the weapon’s power.

This Milady build will help you empower the weapon even further.

The best Milady build in Elden Ring

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Milady is a Light Greatsword in Elden Ring. Its weapon type indicates Strength and Dexterity scaling, with emphasis on the latter. To use the Milady optimally, you’ll need to run a Quality build with balanced Str/Dex, so if you’re currently using a different build, you should respec your character before getting started.

Build parameters Requirements Recommended level 150 or more Primary stats Strength, Dexterity Secondary stats Vigor, Endurance Weapons Milady

Sacrificial Axe Armor Any armor set (maintain medium load) Talismans Millicent’s Prosthesis

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

Two-headed Turtle Talisman

Shard of Alexander Weapon skills Wing Stance Additional spells N/A

Stat distribution

Since this is a Quality build, leveling up Strength and Dexterity evenly is ideal. Have both stats up to 40 before investing points into Vigor and Endurance. DLC enemies deal heavy damage, which is why having at least 50 Vigor will keep you alive. Endurance is best at around 25 to 30 unless you’re using heavy weapons, and the Milady is fairly light.

This is what your endgame stats should look like:

Vigor: 50

50 Mind: 15

15 Endurance: 30

30 Strength: 50

50 Dexterity: 50

50 Intelligence: Base level

Base level Faith: Base level

Base level Arcane: Base level

At 50 Strength and 50 Dexterity, the build caps out at levels 180 to 185. Any additional points should be spent leveling up both stats evenly. The B-tier scaling on Strength and Dexterity will greatly benefit your build if you level them up until they hit a soft cap.

Gear breakdown

The main weapon of this build is the Milady Light Greatsword. The weapon has quite a swift moveset, which is only enhanced by imbuing it with the Wing Stance Ash of War. This weapon art was practically made for the Milady, unleashing either a flurry of powerful attacks (light attack) or a singular leaping thrust attack (heavy attack).

On your offhand, wield the Sacrificial Axe. This weapon will not be used in battle since it’s only incorporated into this build for its passive ability. The Sacrificial Axe restores four FP every time an enemy is killed in your vicinity. As long as you’re mowing down hordes of enemies, your FP will be topped up with this passive.

The armor choices for this build are flexible. The new sets in the DLC, like the Night Set and the Horned Warrior Set, are good choices if you want to maintain a lower equip load. If you can afford to invest more points into Endurance, the Solitude Set is a perfect addition, with high defenses and great poise that ensures your attacks won’t get interrupted.

Talisman breakdown

Four talismans work perfectly for this build.

Millicent’s Prosthesis is the talisman of choice for any build that uses rapid attacks. The power of each consecutive attack empowers the next, synergizing well with Milady’s quick moveset, especially with the addition of Wing Stance. The bonus Dexterity stat is not bad either.

is the talisman of choice for any build that uses rapid attacks. The power of each consecutive attack empowers the next, synergizing well with Milady’s quick moveset, especially with the addition of Wing Stance. The bonus Dexterity stat is not bad either. The Rotten Winged Sword Insignia is perfect to use with Millicent’s Prosthesis, increasing your damage with successive attacks. The effect of both talismans stack, making for powerful damage boosts as you upgrade the Milady.

is perfect to use with Millicent’s Prosthesis, increasing your damage with successive attacks. The effect of both talismans stack, making for powerful damage boosts as you upgrade the Milady. The Two-Headed Turtle Talisman is a new addition in Erdtree. This talisman is an improvement over the Green Turtle Talisman and boosts stamina regeneration, making it essential for any build that consumes a lot of stamina.

is a new addition in Erdtree. This talisman is an improvement over the Green Turtle Talisman and boosts stamina regeneration, making it essential for any build that consumes a lot of stamina. Rellana’s Cameo is another new talisman introduced in the DLC. This powerful talisman boosts your damage as long as you hold the same stance for up to two seconds. Maintaining the Wing Stance for over two seconds will grant you a flat 15 percent damage boost to your next few attacks.

How to get the Milady in Elden Ring

The Milady is found quite early in the DLC. As soon as you get to Castle Ensis, make your way through the main gate, past the magic-wielding troll, and take the left staircase. Follow the path to get to a watchtower. Take out the enemies guarding here and climb up the nearby ladder to get to the highest point of the watchtower.

Once at the top, you’ll find a chest. Open it to find the Milady for your build.

