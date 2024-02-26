How many times can you respec in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring gives you the opportunity to completely change up your build at any time you want using the respec system. You can go from a pure Strength character with a massive greatsword to mixing in some Dexterity and using something like the Bloodhound’s Fang in a matter of minutes.

You likely already know how to respec in Elden Ring, which requires the use of a Larval Tear after defeating Rennala at the Academy of Raya Lucaria. But you might be curious to know if there is any limit to how many times you can respec your character in Elden Ring. You can see the answer to that question in the guide below.

Is there a Respec limit in Elden Ring?

Visiting Rennala is the only way to respec your character. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While there are some ways around it, there is indeed a limit to how many times you can respec your character’s stats. This is solely because there are only 18 Larval Tears available to acquire in Elden Ring. This means you can only go to Rennala 18 times to reset your stats. Of course, this also means you need to find all 18 Larval Tears in Elden Ring, which is no small feat in and of itself.

Fortunately for players, you can work around this limit, as I previously mentioned. There’s technically no limit to the number of times you can respec as long as you save your game right before using a Larval Tear with Rennala. If you save your game prior to using a Larval Tear, especially before any major boss battles, you can respec, try out a certain build, and then load your previous save file if you want to revert any changes you made.

So, for example, if you’re about to fight a major boss such as Malenia, you can go to Rennala, save your game, use a Larval Tear, respec your character, and then go fight the boss. If you want to change anything with your stats after trying out a certain build, you can load the file you made when you saved before using the Larval Tear and respec again. This way, you don’t use any additional Larval Tears but you’re still able to respec as many times as you want.

I recommend using this strategy near the late game of Elden Ring as it’d be counter-productive to load an old save file after you’ve beaten some bosses just to freely respec. Up until the late game, use any Larval Tears you acquire to respec and then implement the save strategy once you reach the final stages of Elden Ring to fine-tune your build.