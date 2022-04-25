How to respec your character in Elden Ring

Looking to try a new build in Elden Ring but don’t know how to respec? We’ve got you covered.

For many, Elden Ring is a first-time experience to the souls-like titles of FromSoftware. Even for experienced FromSoftware players, the beginning of Elden Ring can be overwhelming. There is an abundance of content with little to no context and players are thrown into the fire with choices that can influence the rest of their playthrough and gameplay experience.

Some of these choices include deciding a playstyle and what weapons to use. FromSoftware implements a unique leveling system that forces players to prioritize specific attributes and leave others behind. But at the beginning of the game, many lack the playtime to know for sure how they enjoy or want to play the game.

This is where the respec system in Elden Ring comes into play. Unlike previous FromSoftware titles, Elden Ring offers players the opportunity to respec their characters fairly early into the game. Here, we’ll cover the steps to unlock respecing as well as the items required to respec characters.

How to respec in Elden Ring

FromSoftware was generous to Elden Ring players in that the option to respec is obtained early on. Additionally, players can be fairly liberal with respecs due to the abundance, though limited per playthrough, of the specific Key Item found around the Lands Between. There are so many different types of builds to try and ways to play the game, and FromSoftware encourages exploration.

To respec, players must obtain the Rune of Perfect Rebirth. This Rune is given to the player after defeating Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon. Rennala is found at the end of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. This Academy is the floating castle-like building in the middle of Lake in Liurnia and is one of the legacy dungeons.

Once players defeat Rennala, they will have the ability to talk to her. She will offer the Tarnished the opportunity to be reborn and reallocate their attribute points in exchange for a Larval Tear.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Larval Tears are a consumable Key Item found around the Lands Between. While players can’t get an infinite supply in their current journey, they can obtain 18 in each playthrough and they carry over into New Game+.

Players looking for help in finding these Larval Tears around the Lands Between can check out our guide on how to get and use Larval Tears in Elden Ring.