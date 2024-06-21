How to get Milady in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Shadow of the Erdtree introduced a bunch of new weapons to Elden Ring, including eight new categories of weapons. One of these new entries is the Milady, a Light Greatsword weapon that can be found fairly early into the expansion.

Recommended Videos

Where to find Milady in Shadow of the Erdtree

This elegant Light Greatsword is found in the first area of the Land of Shadows. Make your way across the Ellac Greatbridge, directly north of the first Furnace Golem you find prowling about. Once you cross the bridge, make your way to the Castle Front Site of Grace, then head straight up the stairs until you enter Castle Ensis.

Head up here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is where you will have to do a little scouting to find the weapon. Take the first staircase to the left and climb up, then circle around to another smaller set of stairs and traverse them.

Climb the ladder. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This should place you in the vicinity of a watchtower that you climb up via a ladder. Once you make it to the top, open the nearby chest and you should acquire Milady.

Behold, Milady! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You should face very little enemy resistance from the Site of Grace up to the weapon, so sprint for it if you can. Now that you have the weapon, you will need to know how it works and what its overall effectiveness is in battle.

How effective is Milady in Shadow of the Erdtree?

An elegant weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Milady is the first of the new Light Greatsword weapons in Elden Ring. As such, it scales off two primary stats: Strength and Dexterity. The minimum stat requirements to wield this weapon are 12 Strength and 17 Dexterity, so you should be well within the range to use it by this point. If not, there are a few Larval Tears available in the Land of Shadows to respec with.

Since you can imbue Milady with Ashes of War, finding a good one is optimal. Our recommendation is the Ash of War: Wing Stance, as it was initially showcased in the trailer. This Ash of War can be found deeper in Castle Ensis, all the way up to the Castle Lord’s Chamber Site of Grace. Check the nearby watchtower to the south of this place and climb up the ladder.

You should find Wing Stance in a chest here. However, if it’s not suitable for your playstyle, you can always imbue whatever Ash of War you need for your particular build. There are a lot of new Ashes of War to find and experiment with in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy