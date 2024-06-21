How to get to Castle Ensis in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Castle Ensis is one of the primary locations in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, and contains a boss necessary for progression. Here’s how to find Castle Ensis and expedite your journey through the Lands of Shadow.

How to find Castle Ensis in Shadow of the Erdtree

Castle Ensis is located to the Northwest of Belurat, Tower Settlement. It’s the location you need to go after you defeat Belurat’s boss, Divine Beast Dancing Lion. Head to the Three-Path Cross Grace and cross the Bridge just behind it. As soon as you pass the military encampment containing multiple powerful enemies, you should reach the Castle Front Grace. The fortress you’re about to enter is Castle Ensis. You will need to push through the zone a tad more to reach the region’s boss, Rellana.

How to find Rellana in Shadow of the Erdtree

Rellana is just ahead of the Castle Front Grace. You will have to follow the path, navigate through the alleys, and ward off any approaching enemies. Once you reach a church-like building, enter it. An NPC enemy will be guarding the way, and you can either defeat them or run past—but be careful of the few enemies hiding within the building itself. Immediately after entering the altar room go right, navigate the left side of the palisades, and head up the elevator until you reach the Castle-Lord’s Chamber Grace. Rellana’s boss fog-gate will be a few meters ahead of it.

