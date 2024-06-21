Forgot password
rellana boss in elden ring shadow of the erdtree
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Elden Ring

How to get to Castle Ensis in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Here's how to reach this crucial early-game area.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Jun 21, 2024 12:08 pm

Castle Ensis is one of the primary locations in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, and contains a boss necessary for progression. Here’s how to find Castle Ensis and expedite your journey through the Lands of Shadow.

How to find Castle Ensis in Shadow of the Erdtree

Map showing the Castle Ensis marker in Shadow of the Erdtree.
Castle Ensis is one of the primary early game areas in the DLC. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Castle Ensis is located to the Northwest of Belurat, Tower Settlement. It’s the location you need to go after you defeat Belurat’s boss, Divine Beast Dancing Lion. Head to the Three-Path Cross Grace and cross the Bridge just behind it. As soon as you pass the military encampment containing multiple powerful enemies, you should reach the Castle Front Grace. The fortress you’re about to enter is Castle Ensis. You will need to push through the zone a tad more to reach the region’s boss, Rellana.

How to find Rellana in Shadow of the Erdtree

A church in Castle Ensis in Shadow of the Erdtree.
A powerful enemy lurks in this area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rellana is just ahead of the Castle Front Grace. You will have to follow the path, navigate through the alleys, and ward off any approaching enemies. Once you reach a church-like building, enter it. An NPC enemy will be guarding the way, and you can either defeat them or run past—but be careful of the few enemies hiding within the building itself. Immediately after entering the altar room go right, navigate the left side of the palisades, and head up the elevator until you reach the Castle-Lord’s Chamber Grace. Rellana’s boss fog-gate will be a few meters ahead of it.

Author
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.