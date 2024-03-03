All Frenzied Flame Incantations locations in Elden Ring

The art of madness is well-served in Elden Ring. The Frenzied Flame Incantations turn the user’s own sanity against their opponent, with explosive results. Let’s find all five Frenzied Flame Incantations so we can partake in that power.

Frenzied Flame Incantations are the five Incantations buffed by the Frenzied Flame Seal in Elden Ring—The Flame of Frenzy, Frenzied Burst, Howl of Shabiri, Inescapable Frenzy, and Unendurable Frenzy. They all inflict Madness on the wearer and target—though, sadly, most non-Invader enemies are completely immune to the status.

The Flame of Frenzy

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get The Flame of Frenzy, start from the Castle Morne Rampart Site of Grace on the Weeping Penninsula, head west in front of the Site and follow the ramp upwards—not heading between the rampart walls. From there, follow the path to the right to enter the Ailing Village, and head south from there to enter the Callu Baptismal Church, in which the Flame of Frenzy is located on a corpse.

This oft-forgotten Church is crawling with people and rats afflicted with Madness, so watch yourself as you explore your surroundings. Thankfully, everything worth looting in this afflicted region can be found in the Church itself, including a Sacred Tear.

The Flame of Frenzy is the first Frenzied Flame Incantation we recommend you go for. It requires 16 Faith, costs 16 FP, and fires a flurry of Madness-inflicting fireballs that deal solid damage but are inaccurate. You can aim it with your camera, setting up a region of the battlefield where your foe must avoid. While most PvE enemies are immune to Madness, this move deals significant damage to larger enemies and is worth considering, especially for group encounters.

Frenzied Burst

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Frenzied Burst, head south from the Church of Inhibition Site of Grace until you enter a circular field. You’ll find a Teardrop Scarab rolling away from you, so make sure you’re on Torrent. This Scarab holds the Frenzied Burst Incantation, but do be careful of the Frenzied Rats that surround it.

The spell itself is an excellent ranged option for a Faith build. It takes 22 Faith to cast it, spends 24 FP per casting, and is a chargeable shot that comes from your eyes. It deals Fire damage, with the potency—and guard-break qualities—increasing with however long you charge the shot. Notably, for PvE, it does not trigger most auto-dodge animations when uncharged, making it handy for plinking on extra damage against quicker bosses like Malenia. In PvP, this ranged attack is often too slow and easy to predict to be useful without some pro-level free-camera shots, so we don’t recommend it for most Invasion setups.

Howl of Shabiri

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Howl of Shabiri, you must ascend the Frenzy-Flaming Tower, the annoying building north of the Frenzied Flame Village Outskirts Site of Grace that emits a gigantic, Madness-inducing eyeball until you slay its denizens. At the top of this tower is a chest that contains the Howl of Shabiri.

Be careful if this is your first time ascending the Tower. You can use the walls and above floors to avoid the Eye. As long as the Eye can’t see you, you won’t take Madness buildup. And the Eye does fade every now and then, which is the perfect time to ascend.

Tip: Which Frenzied Flame Incantations are good? Most of the four Incantations are viable in PvE—Flames of Frenzy, Howl of Shabiri, and Unendurable Frenzy for Area of Effect, and Frenzied Burst for sniping. The only bad one for PvE is Inescapable Frenzy, just because you can’t grab non-Tarnished enemies.

Howl of Shabiri is one of the more mid-game instances of Frenzied Flame magic in Elden Ring. At a Faith requirement of 33 and an FP cost of 21, you’ll need a bit of investment to use it consistently. It’s a large area-of-effect around you which causes Madness quite quickly in unfortunate enemy players. In addition, after casting, the caster of Howl of Shabiri deals and takes more damage for 40 seconds—and becomes the priority target for most enemies.

Inescapable Frenzy

Hope you’ve delved under the Capital by now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Inescapable Frenzy, you must head to the Cathedral of the Forsaken Site of Grace after slaying Mohg in the Subterranean Shunning Grounds and then activate the secret entrance behind the altar to enter the Frenzied Flame Proscription. While climbing down the tunnel, once you reach the wooden beams, look for a series of graves that lead down to a distended grave with a body on it—and a purple item. Hop down the graves, and you’ll get the Inescapable Frenzy spell on that body.

My favorite part of Fromsoft games. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inescapable Frenzy is a boorish parkour puzzle, but thankfully, failing will have you simply drop down to the Proscription. This is a rare, fully non-lethal fall, so a mistake just means you’ll have to teleport back to the Cathedral of the Forsaken Site and try again.

You can farm attempts by simply walking forward onto the wooden beams above the pit to the Proscription and dropping from beam to beam. Then, crawl down to the bottom of the beam and hop onto the grave in the corner. Jump down to the grave in the middle of the wall—it’s just barely not far enough to deal damage, thank goodness—and then hop back towards the right-most wall onto that grave. Then, you have one last jump to get onto the grave with the body.

Sadly, your reward isn’t fantastic. Inescapable Frenzy takes 21 Faith and 22 FP to cast and is a relatively slow grab. Since it’s a grab, very, very few enemies in Elden Ring are affected, and its speed limits its handiness in PvP. But it’s definitely a funny spell, and landing it in PvP is almost always a kill from full health.

Unendurable Frenzy

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unearth Unendurable Frenzy, head to the Yelough Anix Ruins, a Ruin to the northwest of the Consecrated Snowfield Site of Grace and north of the Yelough Anix Tunnel. You’ll have to enter the underground area, which is hidden behind a crumbling stone wall near the center of the ruin proper. To destroy this crumbling wall, lead a Giant to it and let them smash it with their magic or melee attacks. Hop your way into the tower and follow the staircase down to open the chest with Unendurable Frenzy.

Unendurable Frenzy serves as the big brother of Flame of Frenzy. With a Faith prerequisite of 31, you’ll be able to summon a torrent of yellow flames from your eyes, which scatter willy-nilly across the battlefield—costing 6 FP per second channeled. Then, when the spell is ended, you’ll send projectiles all across the battlefield for a few seconds. This is very difficult to use in PvP due to the random nature of the shots. However, you can make it slightly more reliable by aiming your camera downwards. This keeps the shots from arcing too far and instead shooting straight at your foes.