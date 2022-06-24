How to get and use Unendurable Frenzy in Elden Ring

Unendurable Frenzy is an Incantation in Elden Ring that requires a good deal of Faith to use. Its description reads: “Incantation originating from the maddening Three Fingers. Causes the yellow flame of frenzy to violently burst forth from the caster’s eyes. It is the maddening pain and unstoppable tears of those afflicted with the flame of frenzy brought into being.”

The Incantation is very powerful and is a good choice for anyone choosing to go a Faith build in Elden Ring. If you’re interested in acquiring the Unendurable Frenzy Incantation for yourself but are unsure where to look, here’s everything you need to know:

How to get the Unendurable Frenzy Incantation

The Unendurable Frenzy Incantation is unfortunately only available once you have access to the Consecrated Snowfield, meaning it’s more of an endgame spell. But don’t worry, we’ll show you exactly how to reach the Consecrated Snowfield and get your hands on the Unendurable Frenzy Incantation in Elden Ring.

To get to the Consecrated Snowfield, you’ll first need to reach the Mountaintops of the Giants zone by taking the Grand Lift of Rold, which is accessible only after defeating Morgott, the Omen King in Leyndell, Royal Capital.

Once you’ve reached the Mountaintops of the Giants, you’ll need to get both halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion so you can reach the Consecrated Snowfield.

The right half of the Haligtree Secret Medallion is found by attacking Albus, an Albinauric disguised as a Pot, in the Village of the Albinaurics in southwest Liurnia of the Lakes. You’ll find the village by traveling up a path that begins in the swamp. Once you’ve reached the Site of Grace, head east up the hill, and Albus will be found near the ledge.

The lefft half is found at Castle Sol in the northernmost part of the Mountaintops of the Giants. To get the half of the medallion you’re looking for, you’ll need to work your way to the northern tower of the castle and defeat Commander Niall. Once he’s fallen, head through the door behind him and reach the rooftop of the tower, the left half of the Haligtree Medallion is behind the praying ghost.

Once the Secret Haligtree Medallion is complete, head back to the Grand Lift of Rold. Instead of choosing the action “Hoist Medallion,” switch the prompt to “Hoist Secret Medallion.” Doing so will cause the Grand Lift of Rold to lower you to the Consecrated Snowfield.

Now, all that’s left to get your hands on the Unendurable Frenzy Incantation is to head to the Yelough Anix Ruins in the westernmost section of the Consecrated Snowfield. At the ruins, you’re going to need to head to the large ruin that houses the sleeping Giant. From there you want to use Torrent to jump up the western broken wall and then leap to the small ruin with four walls and no door.

Be aware the Giant will wake up if you get close, so either kill the Giant and then jump to the ruin, or do the jump before the Giant has a chance to attack you.

Once inside the ruin, the Unendurable Frenzy Incantation will be found in a chest in a small room at the bottom of the stairs.

Now that you have the Unendurable Frenzy Incantation in Elden Ring, you might be wondering how to use it. If that’s the case we’ve got you covered.

How to use the Undendurable Frenzy Incantation

Firstly, to use the Unendurable Frenzy Incantation you’ll need 31 Faith, and it’s also recommended (but not required) to get your hands on the Frenzied Flame Seal, which will boost all Frenzied Flame Incantations. Casting Unendurable Frenzy costs 42 FP, so it’s also recommended to have some points in Mind if you want to cast the Incantation multiple times.

To equip Unendurable Frenzy just head to any Site of Grace and select “Memorize Spell.” From there just select one of your Memory Slots and equip the Unendurable Frenzy Incantation.

The best uses for Unendurable Frenzy in Elden Ring are against multiple targets because the Incantation causes beams of yellow flame to shoot from your eyes in a large AoE radius in front of you. If you’re facing one large enemy you’ll get the most damage by using the Incantation as close to the target as possible.

Another aspect of the Incantation to keep in mind is it can be used while moving, so you can begin casting the Incantation before walking into the range of your enemies.