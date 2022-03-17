How to get to the Grand Lift of Rold in Elden Ring

Elden Ring does a great job of guiding players along with the main story and keeping it in a tight progression. Players are often required to obtain key items or kill specific bosses to unlock areas. These key items are obtained in a variety of ways that include looting corpses or treasure chests, progressing NPC questlines, or being dropped by specific enemies. Altogether, FromSoftware encourages players to adventure and explore the Lands Between to progress.

One location players are struggling to find is the Grand Lift of Rold. This lift plays a crucial part in progressing the main story because it leads to the Mountaintops of the Giants, where players will receive help from the maiden Melina.

As players continue through Leyndell, the Royal Capital, they’ll reach a boss fight against Morgott, the Omen King. Morgott is a challenging foe that players may be familiar with by this point in the game. When he is defeated, the game near-forces players to go to the base of the Erdtree and attempt to enter. With nothing left to do, players will rest at the Site of Grace in the boss arena and be greeted by Melina. She will talk to the player about what must happen next to burn the thorns on the door to access the Erdtree. Melina will eventually give the player Rold’s Medallion, which is used to activate the Grand Lift of Rold. While it is obvious what to do, what is not obvious is where the next Grand Lift is or how to get to it.

Where is the Grand Lift of Rold?

Players struggling to find the Grand Lift of Rold should make sure they have found the Capital City Leyndell map fragment. It is found in the Capital Outskirts next to the Outer Wall Phantom Tree Site of Grace. This map piece will make it easier to see the route players are supposed to take to get to the Grand Lift.

With the map fragment, players should make their way back down to the main road of the Capital City. From the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace, head south to get back on the main road that has, or had, the optional Erdtree avatar mini-boss.

Go east as far as possible to be stopped by a large doorway. Players are able to open this door to unlock the eastern outskirts of the capital. Through that door, players should continue up a stairway and be careful around the enemies situated along the way. At the top of the stairs will be a lever to activate an elevator. This is not the Grand Lift of Rold, but it is necessary to get there.

At the top of the elevator, there will be a long bridge that will lead to a second elevator that will take the player down to the Forbidden Lands.

The Forbidden Lands is the only path that connects the Altus Plateau with the Mountaintops of the Giants. Players must cross the Forbidden Lands to find the Grand Lift of Rold on the other end. There are two optional bosses that stand between the player and the Grand Lift. The first is a Night’s Cavalry at the end of the first half of the path, followed by the Black Blade Kindred, a tough Gargoyle defending the Grand Lift steps.

The Grand Lift of Rold is at the end of the path. As long as players have Rold’s Medallion, given to them by Melina after defeating Morgott, the Omen King, they will be able to activate the lift, continue to the Mountaintops of the Giants, and progress the story.