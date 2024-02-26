How to increase FP fast in Elden Ring

Elden Ring offers a diverse array of playstyles that range from one-shot melee builds to pure spellcasting wizard builds. If you’re a spellcaster or use magic in your build, then you may want to research how to increase FP.

Like many Dark Souls games before it, you start off Elden Ring with little resources, equipment, or respect to your name. Depending on the class you initially choose, you will begin with a small reserve of FP you can use to cast spells. If you ever want to make meteors rain from the sky or embody a Scarlet dragon, then you’ll need to drastically increase your FP pool.

What is FP in Elden Ring?

Rock Sling is among the most powerful spells in Elden Ring, though it is costly in terms of FP. Screengrab via FromSoftware

FP in Elden Ring stands for Focus Points. This is displayed on screen as a blue bar that measures how much energy you have to use magical abilities. Whenever you use a spell, weapon art, or other magical ability, this bar will start to deplete. Once it completely runs out, you need to either rest or consume a Cerulean Tears Flask to restore your FP.

The amount of FP depleted depends on the intensity of the spell. Comet may cost 24 FP, but powerful spells such as Loretta’s Mastery will cost upwards of 40 FP. If you’re trying out a melee build, FP is certainly less of a priority. But for anyone interested in spellcasting or incantations, you need to start building up this bar early.

How to increase max FP in Elden Ring

Dex and Strength builds require far less Mind investment, unless you are reliant on your Weapon Art. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The easiest way to increase your max FP in Elden Ring is to put points into the Mind stat whenever you level up. Mind is just one of the eight attributes you can upgrade whenever you level up, but it’s the only stat which directly impacts FP.

I would also highly recommend looking into Talismans which can raise your FP. The Cerulean Amber which is a unique item that can increase your FP without costing any Mind skill points. You can find this useful item from the Bloodhound Knight boss fight in Caelid. The entrance to this boss arena can be seen below.

The Bloodhound Knight is a great source of Bloodhound Step, the iconic sword, and this rare Talisman. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Other Talismans such as Primal Glintstone Blade can help make your FP usage more efficient, though comes at the cost of max HP. This Talisman is found much later in the game, at the Mountain Top of the Giants. To get this, speak with the large jellyfish near the Stargazer Ruins Site of Grace.

You will gain levels as you go through the zones and slowly gather pieces of the Elden Ring. If you want a massive burst of XP to start your journey, I recommend finding and slaying the Sleeping Dragon early on. Although this comes at the expense of an optional quest for Fia, the boost you get from slaying this monster is undeniably beneficial.