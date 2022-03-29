Where to find all Golden Seeds in Elden Ring

Golden Seeds are one of the more valuable materials in Elden Ring that can be used to upgrade your character. With lore ties to the Erdtree, the item can be used at a Site of Grace to upgrade the number of Crimson and Cerulean Flasks your character has access to.

Initially you will be able to get an extra flask with just one Golden Seed, but after you have access to six flasks, it will take more. Players can gain access to up to 15 flasks, divided between Crimson and Cerulean Flasks. In total, it will take a player 30 Golden Seeds to gain access to that many flasks, because as you obtain more flasks the number of seeds required to get another will continuously increase as well.

Screengrab via Elden Ring

Players can get their first Golden Seed before they even load into the starting zone too. A Golden Seed is one of the Keepsake options players have in character creation.

Other Golden Seeds can largely be found around glowing Phantom Trees and saplings that are a bright glowing golden color, making them hard to miss. Similar to the way that you should be drawn to any Site of Grace you come across, if you see a glowing Erdtree look-a-like, go to it. There is a high likelihood you will find a Golden Seed laying around.

Screengrab via Elden Ring

If you plan on going out of your way to load up on Golden Seed’s as quickly as possible, you can use the interactive map on Fextralife’s Elden Ring Wiki as a resource for finding them. Just filter the map for “Flask Upgrades.”

Screengrab via eldenring.wiki.flextralife.com

When in doubt, the item will be under a glowing tree in the areas that have an icon over them, but some you will need to loot off of bosses once you’ve defeated them. Here are the bosses that drop seeds and where they are located: