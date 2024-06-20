Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
radahn in shadow of the erdtree
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Elden Ring

Who is the final boss in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

One last hurdle.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jun 20, 2024 05:02 pm

Elden Ring ended in scintillating fashion thanks to its final boss, and Shadow of the Erdtree serves up an equally impressive final fight. We’ll tell you everything you need to know about the concluding encounter.

Recommended Videos

Like any Souls game, the journey has to end somewhere. While Elden Ring’s final boss is an unbelievable two-part fight finishing with one of the most awe-inspiring arenas in any FromSoftware title, Shadow of the Erdtree neatly wraps up the story with an another epic final boss—but it may surprise you.

Be warned: huge spoilers for Shadow of the Erdtree lie ahead.

Who is Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree’s final boss?

radahn in shadow of the erdtree cut scene
We meet again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’s final boss fight is Promised Consort Radahn—with a second phase called Radahn, Consort of Miquella, where Miquella joins the fight on Radahn’s shoulders.

Fans have come up with many theories since the conclusion of Elden Ring in 2022, and it was fairly clear Miquella—brother of Malenia—would play a huge role in Shadow of the Erdtree. Whether friend or foe, Miquella was the key to it all.

In the end, the Tarnished doesn’t fight Miquella directly. Instead, you fight an evolved form of Radahn who uses Miquella’s holy magic with an enhanced version of his phase one moveset. It’s a devastating battle with tons of AoE damage from all sides, so if you’re struggling, check out our guide on how to beat Promised Consort Radahn in Elden Ring.

Like Souls lore, it can be tricky to wrap your head around the details and understand what’s happening, but here’s our take.

By finding Miquella’s Cross throughout Shadow of the Erdtree, we learn Miquella shed his physical form. This is why he’s unable to fight himself, so it makes sense Miquella would summon the spirit of his deceased half-brother—General Radahn—who we defeated in Elden Ring.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.