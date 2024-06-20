Who is the final boss in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

Elden Ring ended in scintillating fashion thanks to its final boss, and Shadow of the Erdtree serves up an equally impressive final fight. We’ll tell you everything you need to know about the concluding encounter.

Like any Souls game, the journey has to end somewhere. While Elden Ring’s final boss is an unbelievable two-part fight finishing with one of the most awe-inspiring arenas in any FromSoftware title, Shadow of the Erdtree neatly wraps up the story with an another epic final boss—but it may surprise you.

Be warned: huge spoilers for Shadow of the Erdtree lie ahead.

Who is Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree’s final boss?

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’s final boss fight is Promised Consort Radahn—with a second phase called Radahn, Consort of Miquella, where Miquella joins the fight on Radahn’s shoulders.

Fans have come up with many theories since the conclusion of Elden Ring in 2022, and it was fairly clear Miquella—brother of Malenia—would play a huge role in Shadow of the Erdtree. Whether friend or foe, Miquella was the key to it all.

In the end, the Tarnished doesn’t fight Miquella directly. Instead, you fight an evolved form of Radahn who uses Miquella’s holy magic with an enhanced version of his phase one moveset. It’s a devastating battle with tons of AoE damage from all sides, so if you’re struggling, check out our guide on how to beat Promised Consort Radahn in Elden Ring.

Like Souls lore, it can be tricky to wrap your head around the details and understand what’s happening, but here’s our take.

By finding Miquella’s Cross throughout Shadow of the Erdtree, we learn Miquella shed his physical form. This is why he’s unable to fight himself, so it makes sense Miquella would summon the spirit of his deceased half-brother—General Radahn—who we defeated in Elden Ring.

