Baldur’s Gate 3: Best romance options in BG3, ranked

If you're looking for love, you might want to see your options.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you will have a wide cast of characters to add your party and even potentially romance. Each party member that is available for romance will have their own path, quests, or dialog options to deepen your relationship.

At the time of writing, there are only six romance options. Note that you might not have access to all six characters listed below. Depending on your paths throughout Baldur’s Gate 3, you might kill, ignore, or entirely lock out an party member’s romance option by making specific choices which that garner their disapproval. If you’re looking for true love in Baldur’s Gate 3, these are your choices to consider.

All romance options in Baldur’s Gate 3, ranked

6) Minthara

Minthara won’t be a long-term relationship by any means. Screenshot via Dot Esports

If you are rolling a neutral good to lawful good character like I am, you will probably want to avoid Minthara. This non-party member is a Drow Paladin that is found in the Goblin Camp. In order to earn her favor and romance the character, you’ll need to kill everyone in Druid Grove.

Alongside this, Minthara, unlike the other characters on this list, cannot join your party and she only will be a one-night stand. The rest of the characters are much better options for longer relationships that don’t involve mass murder. Stay away from this one.

5) Lae’zel

Lae’zel can be particularly abrasive. Image via Larian Studios

Your first interactions with Lae’zel likely won’t give off the impression that she’s a romance option for your character. She’s extremely aggressive and will at least threaten your character. If you soften her up however you’ll begin to see a much kinder and sincere side to her. I didn’t make it this far with her.

4) Wyll

Wyll has a lot of baggage, but he might be worth the trouble. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Wyll certainly isn’t a bad partner, however, he’s already spoken for. Kind of. This Warlock has a kind and heroic persona, though he’s made a deal with a seductive devil in order to gain his power and status.

Unlike the other two listed above, Wyll is still a catch once you can help him overcome his dark side. Out of all the romance options, Wyll is the most complicated, which could either make him the best or worst options in your eyes.

3) Astarion

Astarion is a loyal companion, and your first party member. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Astarion is the first companion that will accompany you in Baldur’s Gate 3. This High Elf noble may seem no more than a stuck-up noble, but getting to know Astarion will break this dandy-like character out of his shell.

Like many other romance options, Astarion has rather difficult characteristics to get past during the first part of the game. Personally, I found him to be one of the most likeable party members by the end of my romance with the High Elf. He even has one of the better twists in the game, though I’ll leave you to discover that one yourself.

2) Gale

Gale has high ambitions as a Wizard, but can come off pretty shady. Screenshot via Dot Esports

This Wizard is on a single-minded path to becoming the best magic wielder in history. Like various other party members, Gale can be found near Druid’s Grove. Gale is a fun party member from the start and is one of the most romanced characters.

Though Gale has a rather shifty personality due to his high ambitions as a Wizard, he certainly is charming. Gale is much harder than most of the options, though if you stick it out you will plenty of insight into the character’s backstory.

1) Shadowheart

Shadowheart is a hard companion to beat. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Shadowheart is a Cleric and the second companion that you will gain in your journey. Shadowheart is one of the most plot-heavy characters that you can acquire, with Act Two carrying various consequences for her character.

Though this High Elf will initially show a rough exterior, you can she fairly soon after recruiting her that she cares about her fellow party members. Given she’s a worshipper of Shar, there’s plenty you can stand to learn about her. Note its also extremely easy to lock yourself out of her romance option, even if you do exactly as she wants.

