Baldur’s Gate 3: How to romance Lae’zel in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a lot of depth to its role-playing experience, and that includes pursuing things with one or more romantic interests, which can be done by making the right decisions to kindle the flame.

All sorts of characters can be romanced, from the stalwart Shadowheart to someone vicious like Minthara.

Lae’zel, a powerful Githyanki Fighter, is among them too. She’s an excellent companion and a fun romantic interest to pursue. If you want to swoon her, you’ll need to play your cards right to win her approval.

How to romance Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3

The first step to romancing Lae’zel is finding her on the Nautiloid ship during the prologue, and then later again on Revenge Beach, due north of the Roadside Cliffs, early on in Act One.

After meeting her, you’ll need to start winning her approval. She is a blunt and forthright character, so the best way to do that is by reacting in ways that appeal to that side of her nature. Some examples include attacking Taman and Gimblelock, telling Zevlor you don’t have time to help him, promising Nettie you will take the poison, making the Novice Crusher kiss your foot in the Goblin Camp, and generally acting with a little cruelty.

A good rule of thumb is to think like a Githyanki. Any time she says something where she speaks favorably about something to do with the Githyanki, be it an approach or way or life, agree with it.

Once her approval rating of you is high (you’ll know if you speak to her at the camp and have the option to ask her if she has been looking at you differently after the initial dialogue), she’ll tell you that your scent alone is enough to make her hairs stand on their ends. At that point, you’ve got her hook, like, and sinker.

If you tell her the feeling is mutual, she’ll offer to pop into your quarters that night. If you agree, she swings by when you next rest. A cutscene will ensue.

