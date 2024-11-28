All new subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to grow, and Patch 8 provides each class with new subclasses, resulting in new play methods. If you’re looking for a breakdown of what each of them does, we’ve got the details you need.

Recommended Videos

Since its launch in August 2023, Baldur’s Gate 3 has gone from strength to strength, and the latest update is bringing plenty of new features to the game, including Cross-Play, a Photo Mode, and, of course, 12 new subclasses.

If you’re mulling over a new playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3 and deciding which class to take, read on for more details about the new subclasses.

Every new subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8

Switch it up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each class in Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 is receiving a new subclass, providing new ways to play the game. This monumental update comes despite Larian Studios winding down the development of BG3 as it pushes into new titles. We’ve detailed all the new subclasses in the table below.

Subclass Class Details College of Glamour Bard – Mantle of Inspiration: Grants allies five temporary hit points. Enemies attacking when this is cast are Charmed.

– Mantle of Majesty: Command Charmed enemies to fee, move closer, drop to the ground, freeze, or drop their weapon. Path of Giants Barbarian – Giant’s Rage: Additional damage with Throw attacks, increased carry capacity. Death Domain Cleric – Toll of the Dead Cantrip causes 1-8 damage when your Cleric rings the bells of impending doom.

– Homebrewed ability explodes nearby corpses, damaging enemies. Circle of Stars Druid – Archer: Deal radiant damage with astral arrows.

– Chalice: Restore hitpoints to you and others nearby.

Dragon: Deal damage with added bonus to constitution rolls. Oath of the Crown Paladin – Righteous Clarity: Taunt enemies with strategic interrupts.

Divine Allegiance: Absord an allies damage while restoring their health. Arcane Archer Fighter – Banish foes to the Feywild, removing them from the battlefield for a turn.

– Unleash Psychic damage that forces enemies to make a Wisdom saving throw or be blinded. Drunken Master Monk – Intoxicating Strike: Generate a beff towards your Armour Class and your Chance to hit Drunk targets.

– Sobering Realisation: Sobers up Drunk targets, dealing physical and Physic damage. Swarmkeeper Ranger – Cloud of Jellyfish: Deals extra lightning damage.

– Flurry of Moths: Deals Psychic damage and chance to Blind an enemy.

– Legion of Bees: Deals piercing damage and forces enemy to make a strength-saving throw or be knocked back 15ft. Swashbuckler Rogue – Toss Sand: Blind enemies.

– Flick Weapon: Disarm enemies.

– Fancy Footwork: Meleeing an enemy ensures they can’t make opportunity attacks against you for the rest of your turn. Shadow Magic Sorcerer – Superior Darkvision: Enhanced ability to see in the dark.

– Shadow Walk: Move in places of dim light or darkness.

– Hound of Ill Omen: Harass your foes.

– Strength of the Grave: Prevent yourself from being downed. Hexblade Warlock – Raise Spirit: After defeating any enemy that isn’t an element of nature, construct, giant blob, or already dead, raise their spirit from their corpse for 10 turns.

– This summon deals necrotic damage and rips away a chunk of your enemy’s soul to provide additional healing. Bladesinging Wizard – Merges swordplay with wizardry.

– New Bladesong ability: Supernatural speed, agility, and focus, plus a bonus to any Constitution saving throw you make.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy