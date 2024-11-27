Baldur’s Gate 3 will get 12 new subclasses, long-awaited feature in next patch

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans were understandably sad when it was revealed the game wouldn’t be receiving DLC or a sequel—but who even needs those when Larian keeps rolling out update patches with new subclasses for every class?

That’s right. Today, Larian announced the features coming in Patch 8, and they’re enough to make you want to play through the game again even if you’ve already logged a couple hundred hours in it. Every class is getting a new subclass, for starters. That includes some fan-favorite DnD subclasses like the College of Glamour Bard, Hexblade Warlock, Bladesinging Wizard, Drunken Master Monk, Shadow Magic Sorcerer, and more. BG3 doesn’t skimp when it comes to how subclasses shape your playstyle, so the addition of an astounding 12 new ones being added more than a year after the game’s release is a surprise, to say the least. Plenty of games have sold DLC for that much content alone. But that’s not the only thing Patch 8 brings, either—crossplay is finally coming.

We’ll all be god’s favorite princess after this update hits. Image via Larian Studios

Yes. Long-promised and anxiously awaited, full crossplay is coming to the game in Patch 8. Players on PC and console can finally party up together and journey through the Forgotten Realms the way the gods originally intended. Cross-progression is also being supported in this update, according to Larian.

Either of these two additions by themselves are good enough to keep most BG3 players satisfied, but there’s one more big addition coming with Patch 8, as well: a dedicated photo mode. You and your party will be able to pose for photos, giving you control of the camera angle and lighting while also offering post-processing options for photo filters, stickers, frames, and more. Your character never looked so good. This is in addition to bug fixes, adjustments, and there are even some Christmas surprises complete with puzzles and rewards Larian teased that should come prior to the patch stress test.

Larian stated in their blog post that stress tests for Patch 8 will begin in early 2025, meaning the patch will likely follow shortly thereafter. So most all of these goodies are still a few months off—but if there’s any game that has enough content to tide you over til then, it’s BG3.

